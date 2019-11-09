OMAHA, Neb. — Kevin Conley and Joey Abate scored second-period goals for No. 20 Omaha, which pulled away from the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with two more goals in the third for a 5-2 victory at Baxter Arena and a split of the non-conference series.

Three stars

No. 3: Alex Turcotte scored twice for the Badgers.

No. 2: Martin Sundberg scored in the third period and added an assist.

No. 1: Former Badgers recruit Abate set up Conley's go-ahead goal and scored to make it 3-1.

Up next

The Badgers host Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to do something that has proven to be exceptionally difficult in recent seasons when it closes a non-conference series at No. 20 Omaha on Saturday at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv, 1070 AM).

In 30 two-game road series against a single opponent since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Badgers have swept only once. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.

UW has that opportunity after a 5-2 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is out injured, apparently a result of a shot block Friday. Jesper Peltonen replaced him in the lineup.

And UW has two changes to the fourth line: Max Zimmer and Ryder Donovan replacing Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (5-4)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Mavericks (4-2-1)

Forwards

Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan

Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett

Martin Sundberg - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss

Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop

Defensemen

Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart

Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones

Kirby Proctor - Alex Roy

John Schuldt

Goaltenders

Isaiah Saville

Austin Roden

Jacob Zab

