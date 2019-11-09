OMAHA, Neb. — Kevin Conley and Joey Abate scored second-period goals for No. 20 Omaha, which pulled away from the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with two more goals in the third for a 5-2 victory at Baxter Arena and a split of the non-conference series.
Three stars
No. 3: Alex Turcotte scored twice for the Badgers.
No. 2: Martin Sundberg scored in the third period and added an assist.
No. 1: Former Badgers recruit Abate set up Conley's go-ahead goal and scored to make it 3-1.
Up next
The Badgers host Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to do something that has proven to be exceptionally difficult in recent seasons when it closes a non-conference series at No. 20 Omaha on Saturday at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv, 1070 AM).
In 30 two-game road series against a single opponent since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Badgers have swept only once. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.
UW has that opportunity after a 5-2 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.
Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is out injured, apparently a result of a shot block Friday. Jesper Peltonen replaced him in the lineup.
And UW has two changes to the fourth line: Max Zimmer and Ryder Donovan replacing Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (5-4)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Mavericks (4-2-1)
Forwards
Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan
Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett
Martin Sundberg - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss
Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop
Defensemen
Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart
Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones
Kirby Proctor - Alex Roy
John Schuldt
Goaltenders
Isaiah Saville
Austin Roden
Jacob Zab