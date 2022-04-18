Mark Strobel out from Wisconsin men's hockey coaching staff after team's second-worst season

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's coaching staff won't return intact after the second-worst season in the team's modern era.

Mark Strobel has resigned after five seasons as associate head coach, the team announced Monday.

Strobel, a former Badgers player, had two more years left on a contract that had a salary of more than $232,000 for the 2021-22 season.

UW was 10-24-3 last season, a year after winning the Big Ten regular-season championship. Some fans have called for a change at coach, where Tony Granato has been in place for four losing seasons in six years.

Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees the Badgers hockey programs, said earlier this month that he was still in the process of conducting a postseason evaluation of the men's team and didn't answer a question on whether the coaching staff would return.

Strobel was recruiting for the Badgers in British Columbia and in the United States Hockey League as recently as late March.

He came on board in 2017 to replace Don Granato as associate head coach. Strobel worked with the Badgers power play, which led the nation in 2020-21 but took a step back along with the rest of the team last season.

Strobel played for the Badgers from 1991 to 1995.

"I want to thank the student-athletes and their families for allowing me to coach and teach them the past five years," Strobel said in a statement released by UW. "I am forever grateful."

Some clarity on the future for Tony Granato and associate head coach Mark Osiecki should come this week. The UW Athletic Board normally considers routine contract extensions for winter sports coaches at its April meeting, scheduled for Friday.

The athletic department generally recommends one-year extensions to coaching contracts unless the team has struggled. Tony Granato has a five-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

There was no immediate news on a search for Strobel's replacement.

"I want to thank 'Strobie' for his great contributions to Badger hockey," Tony Granato said. "His passion for our program and this university are going to be missed. He's a Badger for life. We wish him the best of luck and support him in the next step of his journey."

