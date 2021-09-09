Mark Johnson Q&A: Badgers coach on avoiding a championship hangover and how long he plans to be behind the bench

Seven players are back to use their bonus year of eligibility. What was the discussion like from your side on last year's seniors that returned?

There was no timeline where you had to make decisions with the entire group or individuals, so everybody was a little bit different. You treated everybody a little bit differently. And my biggest crutch was that I didn't know who was going to get centralized (for the Olympics). And so if I knew last January that I was going to have four people centralized that can be part of this group, then our approach could have been a little bit quicker.

The second part of it was, what was the administration going to allow each group to do? They were going to get treated, our sports, differently. So football or women's volleyball or whatever sport it was, was going to get treated according to what they felt was in the best interest of the athletic department and the team. And so we got that information.

And then it was just sitting down with each player to see (how much) school they had left to take. Because part of the process was they have to be a full-time student. They have to have something that they're going for. So everybody was a little bit different. A couple early on we were comfortable getting permission to do. And then a couple later on and then fill in.