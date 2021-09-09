Mark Johnson Q&A: Badgers coach on avoiding a championship hangover and how long he plans to be behind the bench

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's smallest roster since its inaugural season 21 years ago stepped onto the ice for the first time together Wednesday.
NCAA hockey teams can dress up to 22 players for a game. The Badgers have only 21 this season, a result of USA Hockey selecting four players who could have been on UW's roster for its season-long Olympic residency.
That's a challenge that coach Mark Johnson will have to address over the next seven months as the Badgers seek to become the first team to win three consecutive NCAA women's hockey championships since Minnesota Duluth claimed the first three (2001-03).
Johnson weighed in on an offseason of shifting sands, the return of Daryl Watts for a third season with the Badgers and how long he plans to coach UW in a conversation with the State Journal on Wednesday. An edited and condensed version follows.
What has been the biggest challenge in the offseason this time after winning a championship?
Similar to some of the things that were going on last summer, how's the start going to be? For us, who's going to be coming back? Who are we going to be missing? Then, like with any other championship team you've been involved in, the first learning thing is when you start the season are you ready to start the season? I learned that a bunch of years ago.
I remember talking to Barry (Alvarez) after they won the first Rose Bowl — what did you do to get the team fired up for the next year? It's a learning process. We hired a new strength training coach (Paul Valukas) this summer. The vibes and communication that he's had with the players and the workouts, that'll indicate to the coaching staff where they're at.
You don't want to fall into the category that you have a championship hangover and you think you're pretty good and you don't take care of yourself over the summer. It's easier said than done, but we've got a pretty good, veteran team and players that have been through it before so they understand the process starts today with us and then we move forward.
Do you ever really know whether you have a championship hangover until today or that first game or those first couple of weeks? Or is it something you have to keep your finger on?
You have to be aware of it. Collectively, everybody has to be part of the process. I'm more concerned about the conditioning and strength part of it, but from what I've heard and what I've seen, it's pretty good. And that to me indicates that they're at least committed to that part of what they need to do to be successful.
But we'll find out today and next week and as we get involved in the early part of our season where we're at. Because on the other side of it — and we're used to this too, but it never gets easy — everybody's coming after you. And that's something that's been common for a long time, but you have to ingrain that into your players' mind, that they understand it. So you can't take a period off, you can't take a night off, especially as we've seen over the last several years with women's hockey, everybody's got a chance to beat anybody.
The roster is the smallest it's been since the first season of hockey here. What are the challenges in that, from how you structure practice to filling out the lineup card?
Obviously, knock on wood, the key to this year is going to be staying healthy. And then it's just managing the roster and the weeks and the travel and all the things that go into a season. So practices are going to be probably a little bit different than they would if you had four or five more people on the ice just because of the rep standpoint.
So it's feeling, it's observing. It's being aware. It's communicating with your leadership group to see where people are. It's talking with your trainers, your strength training coach and really having a pulse on that. Especially the latter part of the first half and again the middle and latter part of the second half, with travel and games and competitions and wins and losses, you've got to just really keep a pulse on that because you don't want to be tired at the end.
And so days off here or there, shorter practices here or there. Just doing things that you need to do. But the initial part is to get people into game shape. So we'll approach that in the next two to three weeks and get people up to speed and then get some competition, see what we look like. The nice thing is we have some veterans out there that we have to work with.
Seven players are back to use their bonus year of eligibility. What was the discussion like from your side on last year's seniors that returned?
There was no timeline where you had to make decisions with the entire group or individuals, so everybody was a little bit different. You treated everybody a little bit differently. And my biggest crutch was that I didn't know who was going to get centralized (for the Olympics). And so if I knew last January that I was going to have four people centralized that can be part of this group, then our approach could have been a little bit quicker.
The second part of it was, what was the administration going to allow each group to do? They were going to get treated, our sports, differently. So football or women's volleyball or whatever sport it was, was going to get treated according to what they felt was in the best interest of the athletic department and the team. And so we got that information.
And then it was just sitting down with each player to see (how much) school they had left to take. Because part of the process was they have to be a full-time student. They have to have something that they're going for. So everybody was a little bit different. A couple early on we were comfortable getting permission to do. And then a couple later on and then fill in.
I really didn't finalize the group until after we knew who was going to get centralized. Just because you're dealing with scholarships and you're dealing with money and finances and then a roster. I didn't think we would have four centralized, so that was a little bit of a curveball because it keeps our roster a little bit lower than we're comfortable with. If we would have had one more we probably would have been more comfortable. But at the end of the day, it is what it is.
You typically play three forward lines and mix in a fourth occasionally. Are you comfortable with having 11 forwards on the roster?
I have no issues with it. Because you have the flexibility to move a defenseman up. If you have a perfect environment probably for a coach, you'd have four lines and eight defensemen because you can run practices really well and you can scrimmage against each other really well and you could put the line colors together really well and life's really easy for a coach. But we don't see that very often.
If I'm a player, I want to play. Well, you're going to play this year. And then if we have a bump or somebody gets hurt, if you dress 10 forwards or nine forwards, that's enough to play.
Were you surprised that Daryl Watts wasn't picked for Canada's centralization? And how do you think she has responded and will respond to that this season here?
With any player, when your profile's pretty impressive, your resume is really strong and then you get a chance to take that next step, whatever that next step is — whether it's a guy playing pro hockey or one of our players getting a chance to play on the national team or Olympic team — and it doesn't happen, you're going to be disappointed. I'm sure she was extremely disappointed.
As any player will attest to, it's like, what do I need to do to make that team? And am I communicated (with)? Do I understand why I didn't make the team? That's probably the fuzziest area of all those situations. So she walks away from camp confused.
If I'm a player, all I want is a chance in the moment and so that means in a game. And so we can sit here in a conference room like this and we can say here's our roster, what do you think of Daryl Watts? And we can go around the room and come up with a vote or (say) no, she's not good enough. Well, we need to see what she's been able to do. Put her in a uniform, give her a chance to play and let her dictate whether she's good enough or not. Don't sit in a conference room and say she's not good enough. Because she played on the Under-18 team and it was successful. She's won a Patty Kazmaier.
You look at their roster and her statistics, whether it was at BC or Wisconsin, I mean, they're off the charts.
But she's in good place right now. And for her and for (Grace) Bowlby and Caitlin (Schneider) and (Brette) Pettet, it's about enjoying the season. You get one more kick at the can that you weren't guaranteed or didn't think you were going to get. But all of a sudden, here you go, let's have fun with it. Let's enjoy it. I think if that's their approach and they're competitive, they work hard, they get in good shape, it should be fun for them.
This is your 18th season coaching the team. How long do you see yourself wanting to do this and doing this?
Well if the seasons finish like they did last year, we can do it for a long time. They're a lot of fun. A lot of coaches, certainly at my age (Johnson turns 64 on Sept. 22) and whatever sport they're coaching, if you enjoy what you're doing and you like coming to the rink and the office every day, there's a purpose to it.
I won't put a number on it. I don't think that's fair to the recruits and all that, but that's one of the questions I've gotten asked the last several years with recruits, how long are you going to be there?
I'm sure that idea gets planted by other teams, too.
When I first started I remember people up north kept telling our recruits that, well, he's not going to be there long. He's going to the NHL or he's going to the men's side. And here we are 19 years later and we're talking about the other end of it.
Our recruiting classes the next couple of years are good. Obviously, we think they're good players, but what I like about them, they're great kids, fun kids, hard workers. They'll become good players. We'll get KK (defender Caroline Harvey, who was selected for Olympic residency) in here next year, another kid that you can work with.
A bunch of them have aspirations to play for Team Canada or Team USA and if we can help them along the way and I can be part of that, why not?
COVID did a number on your schedule last year. What's the team's takeaway from that in how you approach this season, vaccination-wise, testing-wise. Do you have to do all that testing?
Similar to with our students, those kids that aren't vaccinated are going to have to do weekly testing. And so, as far as I know, that's in place as we start today in our practices. The kids and the staff that are vaccinated won't have to do that.
How many on the team aren't vaccinated?
We've got low numbers for that. I don't know the exact numbers.