Mark Johnson, and the 'priceless' stories he's heard in 40 years since the Miracle on Ice

"The excitement and the energy as they tell it to you," Johnson said, "it's priceless."

One such story has stuck with Johnson more than others. As he recalls it, a group of people pulled off the interstate under a bridge during a rainstorm to listen to the last minutes of the game.

"The game ends, and complete strangers who are just going wherever they're going are hugging in the middle of the highway," Johnson said.

Johnson described it as a link of friendship between two people who don't know each other. That's what the Miracle on Ice is, 40 years later.

He's selective about the stories he tells from those days, especially when the topic is his own involvement as the team's leading scorer. With a job to do at the helm of a Badgers team that's chasing a sixth NCAA title under his watch, Johnson declined some media requests to talk about the 1980 Olympics in recent weeks.

But once he gets going, like he did at his weekly news conference Monday, the memories come flowing out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

• On the expectations the team had entering the Games: "Our biggest goal was to try to get into the medal round and make sure we didn't embarrass ourselves in front of our home country."