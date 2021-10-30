Makenna Webster's natural hat trick seals Badgers' sweep of Minnesota State, 18th straight win

The second period was decisive for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team Saturday, but the third was Makenna Webster time.
Webster scored a natural hat trick in the final period, her first collegiate three-goal game, after the Badgers took control in the middle frame.
Top-ranked UW completed a sweep of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series against Minnesota State with a 6-2 victory in Mankato, Minnesota.
The Badgers have won all 12 games this season and extended their winning streak to 18 games, including the final six of 2020-21. They're one shy of tying the longest winning streak in team history.
Webster's third score of the third period was an exclamation point on her big day. She danced through Mavericks defenders on a rush up the middle of the ice and tucked the puck between goaltender Calla Frank's pads.
Webster added an assist for the sophomore's first four-point game. She scored the opening goal in the 2-1 victory against the Mavericks on Friday.
"I think we learned a lot from yesterday — learned from our mistakes and learned from our bad habits and did really good things today, which allowed me to be able to get in front of the net to tip some shots in the net," Webster said.
UW (6-0-2-0 WCHA) broke open a 1-1 game in the second period with goals by Casey O'Brien and Maddie Posick. Both were set up by sterling passes — the first by Daryl Watts, the second by Delaney Drake.
The Badgers played from behind after Minnesota State's Alexis Paddington scored in the first period, but Katie Kotlowski's power-play shot redirected in to get UW even.
A 15-4 advantage in shots on goal in the second period helped the Badgers take over.
Webster scored her three goals in a span of 6:26 in the third period. Her first was a shot from the right circle that squeezed between Frank's pads. The second was a redirection of a Grace Bowlby shot.
The Badgers improved to 42-1-2 against the Mavericks (5-5, 1-5 WCHA) in Mankato.