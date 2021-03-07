Makenna Webster's 2 goals lead Badgers women's hockey team into WCHA championship game

The first two power plays of the second period on Saturday, including a 5-on-3 advantage, were frantic to Makenna Webster.

By the third, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team had taken a breath, she said, and knew what it had to do.

Webster scored her second goal of the game on that power play to put the second-ranked Badgers ahead by two over No. 4 Minnesota in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinals in Minneapolis.

A 5-3 victory sent UW into Sunday’s championship game against No. 3 Ohio State, which routed Minnesota Duluth 7-2 in the second semifinal.

“We learned from the past mistakes we had on the first two power plays and on the third we were ready,” Webster said.

Webster fired past goaltender Makayla Pahl’s glove off a rush with 1:22 remaining in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead going into the third period.

Minnesota twice pulled within one on goals by Amy Potomak and Grace Zumwinkle in the final period, but Lacey Eden and Britta Curl gave the Badgers some breathing room. The latter came on a power play in the final minute.