Major penalty provides major breakthrough for Badgers, who complete sweep of Michigan State

The Badgers (11-7, 9-4-0-1 Big Ten) had to kill a five-minute power play by the Spartans (6-10-2, 3-9-2-2) covering parts of the first and second periods. Then they got their own extended chance with 8:36 left in the third when defenseman Aiden Gallacher was ejected for hitting UW's Roman Ahcan from behind.

The top power play featuring Caufield, Pelton-Byce, Ahcan, Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach went to work but knew they had time on their side.

Caufield set up Pelton-Byce's goal from the low slot with a pass out of the left corner. After the second unit took a turn on the ice, the first group struck again with Caufield hitting the top corner from the left circle on a one-timer from a Weissbach pass.

The two goals in 2:04 raised UW to 29% on the power play this season, third-best in the country.

"The weapons on that power play make it really hard to defend," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "And the way those guys are going right now, even 5-on-5 when we get guys that feel like they're getting a little rhythm going offensively, it gives them that much more confidence when you get the power play."

Weissbach scored a second-period goal, set up by an impressive Caufield pass, before his power-play assists for his first three-point game since October 2019.