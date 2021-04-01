 Skip to main content
Madison's Ty Pelton-Byce decides time is right to move on from Badgers and into pro hockey
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Madison's Ty Pelton-Byce decides time is right to move on from Badgers and into pro hockey

Pelton-Byce photo 4-1

Ty Pelton-Byce centered the Badgers' top line as a senior and scored a collegiate career-high 12 goals.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato said it's likely that some of the seniors from this season's team will return for the bonus season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA.

Madison native Ty Pelton-Byce won't be one of them. The center agreed to a contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and is scheduled to start a two-week quarantine in Canada on Saturday.

A professional tryout contract covers the rest of the season and a one-year AHL deal with the Moose for 2021-22 is part of the agreement, he said.

Pelton-Byce, who turns 24 this month, considered returning for a fifth collegiate season and third with UW after he transferred from Harvard. But it was time to move on, he concluded.

"It was definitely a really tough decision," Pelton-Byce said. "We get treated so well here. It's so much fun. I couldn't have made a bad decision, which was kind of the hard part.

"But looking at it, I've already been in college for five years. I think mentally and as a person, I'm ready to take that next step in my life and the next challenge."

Pelton-Byce centered the Badgers' top line with Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield this season and was part of the national-best power play. He set collegiate career highs with 12 goals and 31 points in 24 games despite missing three contests because of a concussion and four more due to COVID-19 protocols.

Manitoba is scheduled to have 12 regular season games remaining once Pelton-Byce is done with his 14-day quarantine, starting April 22.

The Badgers are awaiting final decisions from the rest of the seven-member senior class that helped win the Big Ten regular season championship and end a six-year NCAA tournament drought.

Granato said fourth-line winger Jason Dhooghe has informed him he's going to graduate and depart. Graduate transfer goalie Robbie Beydoun also is unlikely to return.

Defensemen Tyler Inamoto (a Florida draft pick) and Josh Ess (Chicago) and forwards Tarek Baker (free agent) and Weissbach (Buffalo) are weighing pro offers against returning for another season, Granato said.

UW already has lost leading scorer Cole Caufield to the pros; he signed with the Montreal Canadiens one day after his sophomore season ended last Friday. Forward Dylan Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers last year, and defenseman Ty Emberson (Arizona) are deciding on their futures.

The Badgers will have a different look next season without Caufield driving the offense. The number of departures will dictate how drastic the changes will be and whether UW will consider looking at an addition from a bursting-at-the-seams transfer portal, Granato said.

Pelton-Byce, a former Madison Memorial standout, tied for third on the team with nine goals as a junior but had his production jump while playing with Caufield and Weissbach this season.

A few pro teams contacted Pelton-Byce, but he didn't get an offer to sign until Manitoba came in. He wasn't sure that another year in college would have helped his pro prospects.

"I think I have to prove that my game translates to the AHL and then move on from there and try to make it to the top," Pelton-Byce said.

He called skating for UW, where his dad, John Byce, played hockey and his mom, Alicia Pelton, was a track and field athlete, "an amazing experience."

The Badgers won the Big Ten regular season championship with Pelton-Byce as an alternate captain.

"This year not being able to play at the Kohl Center was a little disappointing," Pelton-Byce said, referencing a temporary venue change during the pandemic. "But with the way the year went, it made it so much fun. I wouldn't have traded it for anything."

Caufield makes top 3

Caufield was named Thursday to the Hobey Hat Trick as one of the top three vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award.

Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto also were picked through a vote of a selection committee for the Division I men's player of the year.

Holloway, one of the 10 finalists chosen in March by coaches, didn't make the final three.

The keepers of the award have released the top three as the Hobey Hat Trick for the past 20 years; Caufield, the national leader with 30 goals, is the third from the Badgers to be picked. Goaltender Brian Elliott was in the group in 2006 and forward Blake Geoffrion won the award in 2010.

This year's award will be presented April 9 in a 5 p.m. TV broadcast originating from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey, with the finalists brought in virtually.

