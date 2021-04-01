Madison's Ty Pelton-Byce decides time is right to move on from Badgers and into pro hockey

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato said it's likely that some of the seniors from this season's team will return for the bonus season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA.

Madison native Ty Pelton-Byce won't be one of them. The center agreed to a contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and is scheduled to start a two-week quarantine in Canada on Saturday.

A professional tryout contract covers the rest of the season and a one-year AHL deal with the Moose for 2021-22 is part of the agreement, he said.

Pelton-Byce, who turns 24 this month, considered returning for a fifth collegiate season and third with UW after he transferred from Harvard. But it was time to move on, he concluded.

"It was definitely a really tough decision," Pelton-Byce said. "We get treated so well here. It's so much fun. I couldn't have made a bad decision, which was kind of the hard part.

"But looking at it, I've already been in college for five years. I think mentally and as a person, I'm ready to take that next step in my life and the next challenge."