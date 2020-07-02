Madison's Mick Messner enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Badgers men's hockey team

Like Dhooghe, Messner was a healthy scratch at the end of the 2019-20 season. Messner sat out the last four games and eight of the last nine to wrap up the campaign with one goal and one assist in 23 contests.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

When he did play last season, Messner was limited to fourth-line minutes and the penalty kill on a team that was deep at center. He led the team in faceoffs in each of his two seasons, winning 53.3% as a sophomore and 48.9% as a freshman.

He earned an invitation to the Vegas Golden Knights' development camp last summer as an undrafted player following a seven-goal, five-assist first season. He appeared in all 37 games as a freshman.

Messner, 21, played three seasons for the Madison Capitols in the United States Hockey League after skating his freshman and sophomore years at Madison West High School and Team Wisconsin.