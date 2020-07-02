Madison's Mick Messner enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Badgers men's hockey team

A second University of Wisconsin men's hockey player has entered the NCAA's transfer portal this offseason.
Center Mick Messner, a Madison native who has played two seasons with the Badgers, is exploring a transfer to another school, a team spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Being listed in the transfer portal indicates to other schools that a player is interested in moving on. A player can withdraw and return to the original school if that school agrees, according to the NCAA.
Messner grew up near UW on the Near West Side with a neighborhood ice rink outside his front door during the winter months. So far, he has been able to play his entire hockey career with Madison teams.
But he's apparently now looking elsewhere. Messner confirmed that he had entered the transfer portal but declined an interview request.
Weeks after the Badgers' season ended in March, forward Sean Dhooghe entered into the portal. He later committed to transfer to Arizona State for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
Like Dhooghe, Messner was a healthy scratch at the end of the 2019-20 season. Messner sat out the last four games and eight of the last nine to wrap up the campaign with one goal and one assist in 23 contests.
When he did play last season, Messner was limited to fourth-line minutes and the penalty kill on a team that was deep at center. He led the team in faceoffs in each of his two seasons, winning 53.3% as a sophomore and 48.9% as a freshman.
He earned an invitation to the Vegas Golden Knights' development camp last summer as an undrafted player following a seven-goal, five-assist first season. He appeared in all 37 games as a freshman.
Messner, 21, played three seasons for the Madison Capitols in the United States Hockey League after skating his freshman and sophomore years at Madison West High School and Team Wisconsin.
Since a subpar 2019-20 season ended with the Badgers 14-20-2 and in last place in the Big Ten Conference, forwards Dhooghe and Alex Turcotte and defensemen K'Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk have left the team with eligibility remaining. Turcotte and Miller were first-round NHL draft picks who signed pro contracts after their first and second NCAA seasons, respectively.
A seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017, Kalynuk informed the school he was leaving in May, allowing him to become a free agent 30 days later.
If Messner moves to another school, the Badgers will be left with 14 forwards on the expected 2020-21 roster.
The Badgers also have been on the other side of the transfer portal this offseason: Goaltender Robbie Beydoun is scheduled to join the team after three seasons at Michigan Tech. He's immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.
