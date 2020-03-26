Madison native Scott Owens retires after 28 seasons as a head coach in college, junior hockey

After 28 seasons as a head coach in college and junior hockey, Madison native Scott Owens is calling it quits.

Owens, 64, announced his retirement Thursday after five seasons coaching the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League.

A former Madison Memorial goaltender who played NCAA hockey at Colorado College, Owens started to make a name for himself in the coaching world with the first incarnation of the Madison Capitols in the USHL from 1984 to 1990.

The Capitols had a 115-62-15 in his four seasons as head coach and general manager, which followed two seasons as GM and an assistant to coach Bob Suter. Owens was general manager of the year in 1986-87 and coach of the year in 1987-88.

After a season as an assistant to Jeff Sauer at the University of Wisconsin in 1990-91, Owens was an assistant at Colorado College for four seasons before returning to the USHL in Des Moines.

In 1999, he started a 15-season run as head coach at Colorado College that included three Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season titles and an appearance in the 2005 Frozen Four.

Including his USHL and college head coaching jobs, Owens had a 729-454-116 record and won the USHL's Clark Cup playoff championship twice.

