Loss to Bemidji State ends Badgers women's hockey team's 11-game winning streak

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has made itself right at home at the Sanford Center over the years, winning 89% of its games there.

Bemidji State seems intent on changing that.

The Beavers scored two first-period goals and held on to deal the top-ranked Badgers a 3-2 defeat Saturday in the finale of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series, snapping UW's 11-game winning streak.

The UW squad that won the 2019 NCAA championship also lost at Sanford Center, one of just four setbacks overall last season. The Badgers are now 40-3-3 in Bemidji.

"It was a good learning opportunity. It's a 60-minute game, you have to be ready," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Little things at the start of the game can make a big difference. We made a couple mistakes off face-offs in the first period which cost us a couple goals."

Junior Clair DeGeorge and senior Abby Halluska converted those mistakes into first-period goals. Sophomore Sophie Shirley (power play) and junior Caitlin Schneider scored 62 seconds aaprt in the second period to pull the Badgers (21-2-1, 11-2-1-0 WCHA) even, but DeGeorge netted her second of the game at 8 minutes, 31 seconds of the second period to put the Beavers (12-11-1, 7-7-0-0) back in front.