Linus Weissbach, Robbie Beydoun deliver victory in Badgers men's hockey opener

"Tonight was a good start for him," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "And, yeah, we're expecting a big year out of him."

Some Big Ten coaches feared that in the opening weeks of the pandemic-delayed season, players might still be in a summer mindset, where games are wide open for offensive chances.

Instead, the Badgers delivered a mature performance for most of the night. And even when they got sloppy in their own zone in the third period, the defense and Beydoun came up with key stops.

Notre Dame brought the pressure over the final 15 minutes, and Beydoun recorded 10 of his 25 stops in the final period.

Not a bad start to a UW career for the graduate transfer, whose only appearance in the last year was for Michigan Tech on Feb. 8. It was his fourth collegiate shutout and first since Jan. 11, 2019, against Bowling Green.

"I knew coming in there were going to be some things that you can't really emulate in practice that are going to be something to adjust to, like traffic and pucks thrown on net where you can't really see," Beydoun said. "Once I settled in and saw the puck through traffic, that was definitely the biggest thing for me."