Linus Weissbach records 100th career point on go-ahead goal as Badgers rally past Notre Dame

That Weissbach, Pelton-Byce and Caufield were on the ice in a defensive role to protect a one-goal lead late indicated that there was no drop in confidence from the coaching staff after the first period.

"They deserve a ton of credit for their commitment defensively," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "And that's why they get opportunities late in games. When the other team's 6-on-5, they're out there because they can handle that responsibility."

Caufield had about six inches open to shoot at in the top left corner of the net on a power play midway through the second period and he hit it for his NCAA-best 18th goal of the season. The snipe past a Roman Ahcan screen and Irish goaltender Dylan St. Cyr (30 saves) brought the Badgers back even after they fell behind 2-0 in the game's first 8½ minutes.

Notre Dame hadn't allowed a power-play goal in 18 tries on the road this season before Dylan Holloway delivered a pass across the ice to Caufield in the right circle.

The fourth line got the Badgers going earlier in the middle frame when passes from Jack Gorniak and Mathieu de St. Phalle left Owen Lindmark with most of an open net to shoot at from the right side.

