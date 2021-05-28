 Skip to main content
Likely first-round pick Corson Ceulemans leads Badgers connections in final NHL draft rankings
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Corson Ceulemans photo

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans is the top-ranked Badgers prospect for the 2021 NHL draft.

 BROOKS BANDITS

Two players connected to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team entered NHL draft rankings and two dropped out.

Incoming defenseman Corson Ceulemans kept his place as the player likely to extend the Badgers' streak of having a first-round selection.

Ceulemans was 14th among North American skaters in the final 2021 draft rankings released Thursday by NHL Central Scouting. He was ranked from the mid-teens to the mid-30s by other outlets earlier in the season.

His Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League were able to play only eight regular-season games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the limiting factors for scouts heading into the July 23 and 24 draft.

Ceulemans has to rely on what he has shown in the past — that he's an offensive defenseman who has been lauded for his strong skating. The Badgers have had a first-round pick in a team-record three straight drafts, and Ceulemans is poised to make it four.

He's the only one of seven ranked players connected to the Badgers who's considered a first-round prospect for this year's draft.

Incoming defenseman Daniel Laatsch and freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe joined the rankings after not being listed among players to watch earlier in the season. Laatsch was 147th among North American skaters and Rowe was 13th on the list of goalies from North American teams.

A look at former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players who have appeared in an NHL game during the 2020-21 season through April 28.

Goaltender Noah Grannan and forward Brett Moravec, both recruits, dropped out of the rankings.

A pair of recruits from Minnesota high schools were in the middle of the North American skater rankings. Defenseman Joe Palodichuk of Hill-Murray and forward Luke Levandowski of Rosemount were 109th and 112th, respectively.

Two incoming freshmen from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program ranked in the bottom half. Forward Caden Brown was 152nd and defenseman Jacob Martin was 211th.

