Likely first-round pick Corson Ceulemans leads Badgers connections in final NHL draft rankings

Two players connected to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team entered NHL draft rankings and two dropped out.

Incoming defenseman Corson Ceulemans kept his place as the player likely to extend the Badgers' streak of having a first-round selection.

Ceulemans was 14th among North American skaters in the final 2021 draft rankings released Thursday by NHL Central Scouting. He was ranked from the mid-teens to the mid-30s by other outlets earlier in the season.

His Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League were able to play only eight regular-season games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the limiting factors for scouts heading into the July 23 and 24 draft.

Ceulemans has to rely on what he has shown in the past — that he's an offensive defenseman who has been lauded for his strong skating. The Badgers have had a first-round pick in a team-record three straight drafts, and Ceulemans is poised to make it four.

He's the only one of seven ranked players connected to the Badgers who's considered a first-round prospect for this year's draft.