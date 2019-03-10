STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Daniel Lebedeff spent several seconds face down on the ice as the emotion of knowing it was all over started to wash over him.
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey goaltender eventually made it up to one knee as he was comforted by teammates, all of whom were stunned by the sudden finish to the season.
Penn State's Liam Folkes dropped the curtain on the Badgers for the second time in three seasons, scoring 10:50 into overtime Sunday for a 4-3 victory to win the Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series in Game 3.
"After they scored, it hit me pretty hard," said Lebedeff, a freshman who made a season-high 46 saves. "The whole team battled, and this was the last game for the seniors so we really wanted to win this. But it's hockey — anything can happen. All the guys are emotional."
Everyone on the UW side took it hard, especially the six seniors who saw their collegiate careers end.
"It wasn't fun — no other way to put it," senior center Seamus Malone said. "You hate to see a team work so hard and do so much all year long and have the season go the way it did.
"We know we're a better team than our record showed. We know that we probably deserved better. But that's the way it goes sometimes. It's a hard pill to swallow."
Folkes ended UW's season in 2017, scoring on a breakaway in the second overtime of the Big Ten championship game in Detroit. On Sunday, he put home his second goal of the night with a one-timer from the slot after Alex Limoges won the puck away from UW senior defenseman Jake Bunz behind the net.
Bunz was one of the five Badgers seniors who played in what turned out to be their final game. He took the place of captain Peter Tischke, who didn't dress because of an injury he suffered Friday; it was only the second time he missed a game in the past three seasons.
"We're such a close group that it (stinks) that this is how it's going to end," Malone said. "It (stinks) for Pete that he wasn't able to be out there. I'm sure it's killing him, too."
The Badgers had their chances to extend the season to the Big Ten semifinals despite being outshot 50-39.
Tied 3-3, they thought they had the go-ahead goal 4:03 into the third period when Mick Messner's shot from the right point got past Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones. But the goal was immediately waved off for goaltender interference.
UW's Matthew Freytag and Penn State's Kevin Kerr were tied up in front of the net and backed into Jones.
"We did what we were supposed to do — we went to the net hard," Badgers coach Tony Granato said of a call that was confirmed by referees on replay. "But they saw it on the ice as being interference."
UW's Roman Ahcan had a great chance to put the Badgers ahead with four minutes remaining in regulation but he couldn't complete a tuck of the puck around a fallen Jones.
But the biggest pivot point of the game came with UW leading 3-2 in the final 90 seconds of the second period. The Badgers had a 4-on-1 rush that center Tarek Baker couldn't finish off.
The puck moved to the other end of the ice, where Limoges scored his fifth goal of the series. Instead of a two-goal lead for UW, the game was tied going into the third.
"That was huge," said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, whose team advanced to play top seed Ohio State in the semifinals next Sunday. "That was the turning point."
Baker also had a breakaway chance denied by Jones (36 saves) in the first period and fired into the goaltender's body with most of the net wide open in the second.
"I felt like I had a lot of chances but not putting a puck away here or there — obviously, I wish I could have," Baker said. "It probably would have changed the momentum of the game but I can't sit and dwell on it now."
The Badgers (14-18-5) won Game 1 of the series 4-3 on Friday but fell 6-2 on Saturday as Penn State (21-14-2) raised its level of desperation with its season on the line.
UW will miss the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight season, the longest drought since the program attained conference membership in 1969.
Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the Badgers got goals 24 seconds apart by Max Zimmer and Josh Ess to vault into the lead.
But the advantage didn't last, and another cruel twist of the overtime fates ended things for UW.
"We had some great chances to score," Granato said. "It just didn't happen for us. You ask your guys to play hard and battle and leave it on the ice. To a man, we did that. All of a sudden it comes to an end, the season's over. So it's hard."