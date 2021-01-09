Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State

On Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey coaching staff showed players clips of the pressure Ohio State used to force mistakes in the neutral zone a day earlier.

"We tried to get them to understand what was coming at them and where to put pucks and distribute pucks," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "We didn't do a very good job again."

That wasn't directly to blame for the overtime goal later in the afternoon as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes earned a 2-1 victory against the top-ranked Badgers at LaBahn Arena. But it played into the Badgers being on their heels for most of the game.

Liz Schepers scored 62 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime as the Buckeyes won a game they had the better of for most of the day.

Off a faceoff in the Badgers' end, Kennedy Blair made a save on a Madison Bizal shot that was redirected by Gabby Rosenthal on the way. With the puck between her pads, the goaltender was waiting for a whistle that didn't come.

When Blair stood up, Schepers whacked at the puck and pushed it over the goal line.

"It was very frustrating," Blair said. "But there's little things that we need to work on that cause those things, too. ... It all adds up and then something happens like that."