Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State

On Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey coaching staff showed players clips of the pressure Ohio State used to force mistakes in the neutral zone a day earlier.
"We tried to get them to understand what was coming at them and where to put pucks and distribute pucks," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "We didn't do a very good job again."
That wasn't directly to blame for the overtime goal later in the afternoon as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes earned a 2-1 victory against the top-ranked Badgers at LaBahn Arena. But it played into the Badgers being on their heels for most of the game.
Liz Schepers scored 62 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime as the Buckeyes won a game they had the better of for most of the day.
Off a faceoff in the Badgers' end, Kennedy Blair made a save on a Madison Bizal shot that was redirected by Gabby Rosenthal on the way. With the puck between her pads, the goaltender was waiting for a whistle that didn't come.
When Blair stood up, Schepers whacked at the puck and pushed it over the goal line.
"It was very frustrating," Blair said. "But there's little things that we need to work on that cause those things, too. ... It all adds up and then something happens like that."
Daryl Watts scored her third third-period goal in the last four games with 4:10 remaining to draw the Badgers even and earn them one point for getting to overtime.
Ohio State's Sara Saekkinen collided with teammate Sophie Jaques as she turned to leave the defensive zone and lost the puck. Watts collected it low in the right circle and roofed a shot past goaltender Andrea Braendli (23 saves).
UW also trailed 1-0 after two periods Friday and rallied for a 2-1 victory, its first in 13 games dating to February 2018 when behind at the second intermission.
The Buckeyes forced the Badgers into handfuls of errant passes out of their defensive zone through the series. As a result, UW didn't generate much sustained offensive pressure, played on its heels and did a lot of chasing, Johnson said.
"It comes down to do you want the puck or don't you want the puck?" he said. "Are you going to let the player across from outwork me? What I saw in the six periods was Ohio State, for the most part, did a better job in those areas than we did. ... If we're going to be successful, we've got to compete and play at a real high level. You can't pick and choose when you want to play and when you don't."
The first power-play goal allowed by the Badgers this season put the Buckeyes ahead in the second period.
Riley Brengman moved to the top of the left circle and had three bodies — UW's Brette Pettet and Chayla Edwards and Ohio State's Gabby Rosenthal — between her and Blair (37 saves). Brengman's shot found its way through the players and hit the net.
UW had killed opponents' first 12 power plays in five-plus games.
The goal came after the Badgers had two good short-handed scoring opportunities in the previous minute. Watts rushed up the left side and got to the net for a shot; Braendli stopped it and a Delaney Drake rebound try.
UW then had the makings of a 2-on-1 rush after Blair made a stick save, with Nicole LaMantia eventually shooting wide.
The Badgers (4-2, 4-1-0-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) had three power plays in the third period but got only one shot on goal on each and fell to 1-for-20 this season.
"Certainly, the power play has to get better and to try to create some more opportunities so when we get those within a game, especially today in the third period where you could have capitalized on one or two of those and maybe won the hockey game," Johnson said.
Ohio State (5-3, 4-3-1-0) thought it had the lead near the end of a statistically dominant first period when Jenn Gardiner's power-play shot got past Blair. But referee Tyler Olson, standing near the net, immediately waved off the goal because Schepers had a skate in the crease.
The Buckeyes had 63% of the shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes and a 14-7 advantage in shots on goal. The Badgers didn't get their second shot on goal until the back half of the period.
UW briefly swapped centers on its top two forward lines in the second period. Freshman Casey O'Brien moved between Watts and Sophie Shirley, and Pettet joined Makenna Webster and Britta Curl.
"What I saw in the first period," Johnson said, "I didn't want to see that again."
