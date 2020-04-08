Led by Dylan Holloway, 6 Badgers players or recruits listed in final NHL draft rankings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not clear how, when or where he'll be picked, but University of Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway continues to be projected as a first-round selection in the 2020 NHL draft.

Holloway was 12th among North American skaters in the final Central Scouting rankings released Wednesday, down two spots from the January list.

The freshman joined five Badgers recruits in the rankings. Forward Sam Stange was the only one of them to move up compared to the midterm evaluation; he advanced 18 spots to 110th.

Forward Zach Urdahl fell from 130th to 144th. Defenseman Daniel Laatsch dropped 56 spots to 157th. Among North American goaltenders, Noah Grannan was 15th after a midterm ranking of eighth and Cameron Rowe dropped from 19th to 25th.

Badgers freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky fell out of the rankings after being at No. 208 in January.

The draft was scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal but, like the remainder of the NHL season that was suspended on March 12, it's unknown when or where it will take place.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!