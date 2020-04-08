Led by Dylan Holloway, 6 Badgers players or recruits listed in final NHL draft rankings

It's not clear how, when or where he'll be picked, but University of Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway continues to be projected as a first-round selection in the 2020 NHL draft.
Holloway was 12th among North American skaters in the final Central Scouting rankings released Wednesday, down two spots from the January list.
The freshman joined five Badgers recruits in the rankings. Forward Sam Stange was the only one of them to move up compared to the midterm evaluation; he advanced 18 spots to 110th.
Forward Zach Urdahl fell from 130th to 144th. Defenseman Daniel Laatsch dropped 56 spots to 157th. Among North American goaltenders, Noah Grannan was 15th after a midterm ranking of eighth and Cameron Rowe dropped from 19th to 25th.
Badgers freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky fell out of the rankings after being at No. 208 in January.
The draft was scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal but, like the remainder of the NHL season that was suspended on March 12, it's unknown when or where it will take place.
Holloway has been targeted as a first-round pick since his junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. His decreased production as the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey in 2019-20 didn't cost him much positioning in the rankings.
Projected as a center by Central Scouting, Holloway played left wing for most of the second half of the season. He finished with eight goals and 17 points in 35 games after recording 101 points in 64 games last season with Okotoks in the AJHL.
Badgers coach Tony Granato said Holloway's point total didn't reflect the number of chances he created.
Stange was 17th in the United States Hockey League with 45 points in 48 games between Sioux City and Sioux Falls. He was 112th in last year's final draft rankings but wasn't selected.
Urdahl — like Stange an Eau Claire native — had 21 points in 47 games for Lincoln in the USHL. Rowe was in the middle of the pack in the USHL with a .899 save percentage in 33 appearances but near the bottom with a 3.52 goals-against average.
Laatsch and Grannan played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Laatsch had nine points in 46 games, and Grannan had a .881 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average.
Stange, Laatsch and Rowe are among the players the Badgers have signed to join the team next season. Urdahl and Grannan are likely to spend another season in juniors.
