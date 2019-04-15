Two of next season's freshmen on the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team are in the top 10 of the rankings for June's NHL draft.
Center Alex Turcotte is fourth among North American skaters, according to NHL Central Scouting, while right wing Cole Caufield is eighth.
Both players moved up the charts from the midterm rankings in January. Turcotte climbed one spot and Caufield was seven spots higher.
Three other members of the Badgers' incoming freshman class were among those in the rankings released Monday for the June 21-22 draft in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Center Owen Lindmark was 93rd, down from 65th in the midterms. Center Ryder Donovan fell from 46th in January to 97th in the final rankings.
And defenseman Mike Vorlicky entered the rankings at 203rd.
Right wing Sam Stange, who has orally committed to the Badgers, advanced 25 spots over the midterm rankings and is 112th.
UW had three incoming players drafted in 2018: Defenseman K'Andre Miller in the first round, defenseman Ty Emberson in the third and forward Jack Gorniak in the fourth.