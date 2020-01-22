Leading goal-scorer Sophie Shirley, Wisconsin Badgers have something to prove against Minnesota

The off-ice connection continued this season when Shirley helped Watts adjust to her new setting after transferring to UW after two seasons at Boston College.

"She's an amazing hockey player, and then off the ice she's an even better person," Watts said. "On the ice, she's so talented. She's got so much speed. She's probably the fastest player on the team, maybe even in the league. She's got great hands. Her shot is awesome. I love playing with her.

"And then off the ice, everyone loves Sophie. She's so chill and she's so much fun to be around. She's really nice and always positive. She's just a great teammate."

Whenever her season goal total comes up — 21 is second nationally to Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère — Shirley turns the attention to Watts and Roque, both of whom also are in the top five.

Shirley also mentioned Roque, a senior, as one of the forces behind her success with the Badgers. It was former Badgers center and fellow Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native Emily Clark who led Shirley to UW, but Roque's influence guided her first year with the team.