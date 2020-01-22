Leading goal-scorer Sophie Shirley, Wisconsin Badgers have something to prove against Minnesota

After becoming one of only nine University of Wisconsin women's hockey players to score 20 or more goals as a freshman, Sophie Shirley reassessed where she stood going into her second season.
That she has already surpassed her goal total with a team-high 21 in just 24 games is an indicator that things have been going pretty well for the speedy sophomore winger.
But it's how Shirley has boosted her scoring total this season for the top-ranked Badgers that has helped her check off boxes on her to-do list.
She wanted to be tougher in the corners and around the net. And she wanted to shoot more, a dangerous sign for opposing goaltenders.
"This year, I'm taking a more mature role and I think I know what's going on, so that's helped me out quite a bit," Shirley said. "Obviously, those things work off the ice but they translate onto the ice, too."
Shirley has scored at least once in 11 of 12 weekends of Badgers games this season, but it's the one exception that she'll try to answer for next when UW hosts No. 2 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
The Golden Gophers held down UW's top line of Shirley, Abby Roque and Daryl Watts in winning five of six points during a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series in Minneapolis in November.
Watts scored in a 4-2 Gophers victory but all three were minus-2 in a 2-2 tie that preceded a Minnesota shootout triumph for the extra league point.
Shirley had only two shots on goal in the series.
"They contained us really well," she said. "They made sure that they were really good in the neutral zone and it was hard to get pucks behind them. So coming into this weekend, I think we've just got to think forechecking hard, making sure we're winning our battles, doing all those little things to make sure that we can start to get those opportunities in closer to the net, too. And making sure we're getting a lot of shots on them."
The last part has been meaningful this season to Shirley.
In joining classmate Britta Curl and the likes of Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Annie Pankowski as UW freshmen recording 20 goals or more, Shirley averaged 2.87 shots on goal per game in 2018-19.
This year, the average is 3.54. Shirley is scoring on nearly one out of every four shots on target.
"She's such a great player that the puck just finds her," Watts said. "That's a skill set she has, just having a nose for the puck and knowing where it will be."
The productive on-ice combination of Shirley and Watts goes back to 2016, when they were linemates with Minnesota's Amy Potomak on Canada's team for the Under-18 Women's World Championship in Ontario.
The off-ice connection continued this season when Shirley helped Watts adjust to her new setting after transferring to UW after two seasons at Boston College.
"She's an amazing hockey player, and then off the ice she's an even better person," Watts said. "On the ice, she's so talented. She's got so much speed. She's probably the fastest player on the team, maybe even in the league. She's got great hands. Her shot is awesome. I love playing with her.
"And then off the ice, everyone loves Sophie. She's so chill and she's so much fun to be around. She's really nice and always positive. She's just a great teammate."
Whenever her season goal total comes up — 21 is second nationally to Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère — Shirley turns the attention to Watts and Roque, both of whom also are in the top five.
Shirley also mentioned Roque, a senior, as one of the forces behind her success with the Badgers. It was former Badgers center and fellow Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native Emily Clark who led Shirley to UW, but Roque's influence guided her first year with the team.
"She held me accountable a lot of the times," Shirley said of Roque. "For me, it being my first year, being able to play with her, someone who's as skilled as her and has been around for a little bit of a time and has been with national team programs, I've got to watch her and learn from her a lot, too."
Shirley also came to appreciate that there's nothing in NCAA women's hockey quite like games between the Badgers and the Gophers.
The teams played for the WCHA playoff and NCAA championships last season, with UW winning both. Minnesota edged UW for the regular-season title.
The excitement level gets a boost when the Gophers are coming to town.
"I could even feel it in practice today," Shirley said on Monday. "Everyone was on a different level. Any time you play the Gophers, you want to win."