Late Brette Pettet tying goal, Daryl Watts OT score give Badgers women's hockey team WCHA title

Grading the difficulty involved in winning championships at various points of the season can get tricky.

A regular-season title generally rewards success over a long period of time. A playoff crown recognizes the best team in the moment.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has the first thanks to a frantic finish Saturday and it'll start working on the rest soon.

Brette Pettet scored in the final two minutes with an extra attacker to force overtime, and Daryl Watts scored her second goal of the game in the 3-on-3 session for a 4-3 victory against host Minnesota Duluth.

The top-ranked Badgers needed two points from the final game of the season to claim their fifth WCHA regular-season championship in the last six seasons and ninth overall, and that's what they got.

"I never met a title that I didn't like," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said earlier this week. "And so whether it was easy or whether it was hard, you always smile if you're hoisting the trophy at the end."

It most certainly was not easy against the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, nor was it easy all season for UW.