Lapses give Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team reason to refocus on play in defensive zone

The results of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's play in its defensive zone reached a level not seen in more than nine years.
After allowing a three-goal lead to vanish against Minnesota last Friday, the Badgers had allowed an uncharacteristic 12 goals in their last four games.
It had already cost them a loss to Bemidji State and nearly another to the Golden Gophers before a Sophie Shirley overtime goal rescued the top-ranked Badgers.
In breaking down the video, coach Mark Johnson saw UW lapses where they absolutely can't happen against good teams — namely, between the faceoff circles in front of goaltender Kristen Campbell.
"You can't put Kristen, your goaltender, in a situation where you're asking her to stop this five, six, seven times because it's not going to happen," he said. "Eventually, they're going to get the puck in the back of the net."
What the Badgers did in response produced their first shutout since October and put them in control of the race for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship as they welcome St. Cloud State to LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
UW players said they rededicated themselves to defensive-zone essentials like opponent coverage and gap control as players enter the zone. The changes extended to the offensive zone, with pressure by forwards disrupting the opponent's breakout.
When those elements are in place, the Badgers don't allow many chances to score.
"We all as a (defensive) corps have a big trust in each other," senior captain Mekenzie Steffen said. "We have a trust in Kristen that if we do give up a chance that she's going to save us and bail us out of that. But at the same end, she trusts us to not give up a lot of chances like that."
They have been happening more often than usual since the Badgers returned from their holiday break. After defeating Robert Morris 3-1 on Jan. 4, they allowed 12 goals over the next four games: three in an overtime victory against Northeastern, five in a two-game split at Bemidji State and four in the opener against the Gophers.
That's the most in a four-game span since they also allowed 12 in the first half of the 2010-11 season. Back then, they answered for a 7-5 loss at Minnesota with a shutout of the Gophers.
Solid defense and goaltending are two of the hallmarks of the Badgers' years of success. Fourteen of 41 top-division NCAA women's hockey teams allow an average of three goals per game or more this season, but it's not a typical occurrence with UW.
Campbell said the Jan. 11 loss to Bemidji State that preceded a bye weekend was a "real wake-up call" that prompted a refocusing session for the Badgers. Through two periods last Friday against the Gophers, they had backed it up with a 4-1 lead.
Minnesota pushed back to tie it and get UW back on its heels. An overtime victory led to a celebration that was tempered by the circumstances.
And a 2-0 lead after two periods of Saturday's game led to another emphasis by the Badgers on playing to the finish. They got there with the help of an empty-net goal for a 3-0 victory in which they blocked eight of Minnesota's 17 third-period shot attempts.
"Just seeing the response from our team the next day, put in the same opportunity going into the third period where you have a lead, and just to see us own that lead and put forth our best effort, I think that was a real positive coming out of the weekend," Campbell said.
The Badgers (23-2-1, 13-2-1-0 WCHA) have a one-point lead and two games in hand on Minnesota entering the final four weeks of the regular season. They're unbeaten in their last 23 games against St. Cloud State (5-18-4, 1-16-1-0) but don't want to let bad habits find their way back into their game this weekend.
"Those breakdowns, I think part of them were mental," said freshman defenseman Chayla Edwards. "We just sharpened our mental game and really came together and said we're not going to let this happen again."