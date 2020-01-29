Lapses give Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team reason to refocus on play in defensive zone

When those elements are in place, the Badgers don't allow many chances to score.

"We all as a (defensive) corps have a big trust in each other," senior captain Mekenzie Steffen said. "We have a trust in Kristen that if we do give up a chance that she's going to save us and bail us out of that. But at the same end, she trusts us to not give up a lot of chances like that."

They have been happening more often than usual since the Badgers returned from their holiday break. After defeating Robert Morris 3-1 on Jan. 4, they allowed 12 goals over the next four games: three in an overtime victory against Northeastern, five in a two-game split at Bemidji State and four in the opener against the Gophers.

That's the most in a four-game span since they also allowed 12 in the first half of the 2010-11 season. Back then, they answered for a 7-5 loss at Minnesota with a shutout of the Gophers.

Solid defense and goaltending are two of the hallmarks of the Badgers' years of success. Fourteen of 41 top-division NCAA women's hockey teams allow an average of three goals per game or more this season, but it's not a typical occurrence with UW.