Lacey Eden's overtime goal gives Badgers women's hockey team its ninth WCHA playoff championship

The Badgers learned later Sunday that they'll play Providence in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, March 16. The entire NCAA tournament will be played in Erie, Pennsylvania, finishing March 20.

UW is 6-1-1 all-time against the Friars. The most recent meeting was a UW sweep in San Jose, California, in October 2015.

Eden joined the Badgers in January after originally planning to start this season with Princeton. The Tigers and other Ivy League schools aren't playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has scored eight goals and has 15 points in 12 games.

"I couldn't be happier for her because I'm sure there were some days where there were a lot of questions in her mind and things that were going through her as far as: Was it the right decision?" UW coach Mark Johnson said. "At the end she gets (rewarded) with a real big goal for us."

Watts, who was named the tournament's most outstanding player, has scored at least two goals in five of her 18 games this season. That rate is better than her Patty Kazmaier Award-winning freshman season at Boston College in 2017-18.