The puck marks scattered across the front of Kristen Campbell's jersey told how busy the University of Wisconsin women's hockey goalie was Sunday.
She stopped all 18 shots she faced in the third period, and 30 of 31 for the game in the top-ranked Badgers' 4-1 victory over No. 3 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.
UW emerged with a split from the rivalry series thanks to a tie-breaking, second-period goal by defenseman Natalie Buchbinder and a large number of defensive contributions in the face of an all-out advance by the Gophers late.
"This is probably the most shots I've seen this year," Campbell said. "It's fun, especially in the third, to get that amount of shots and be able to hold that one-goal lead. I think that will help in the future as a team."
The 18 shots on goal allowed was the most in a period by UW since it gave up 21 in the second period of a 1-0 loss to Ohio State on Feb. 2 last season.
Buchbinder's goal came as UW turned on the pressure in the second period, outshooting Minnesota 14-5.
From the left boards, Grace Bowlby connected with a pass to Buchbinder alone high in the zone. Buchbinder's shot found a seam through three Minnesota players in front of goalie Sydney Scobee (25 saves) and rang the left post on its way into the net.
"I saw an opening," Buchbinder said. "Grace made a great pass. She basically faked out their whole team and sent it back to me. I just kept my head up and looked where the opening was."
Buchbinder also had a key block on Minnesota's Sophie Skarzynski in the final minute of the second period and broke up a pass that would have given Amy Potomak a clear shot at a partially empty goal in the third. She had four of UW's 20 blocked shots.
"It's all about defense," Buchbinder said. "If they can't score, it gives us the opportunity to go back and put some shots on them. (Campbell) had a great game. She keeps us calm back there, tells us what's going on."
While the Gophers (7-2-1, 5-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) were pressuring in the third period, freshman Britta Curl gave the Badgers (9-1, 3-1) some breathing room. She finished off a pass from classmate Sophie Shirley, the reverse of a play that put UW ahead 1-0 in the opening frame.
Curl's goal came on her seventh shot of the game, indicative of the kind of presence she had in the offensive zone.
"I just knew I had to stay patient and eventually one was going to go in," she said.
That was key for the Badgers as a whole after a 1-0 loss on Saturday, their first defeat of the season.
"I give the players a lot of credit for responding in a real positive way," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "They worked hard and earned a victory."
Minnesota's Emily Oden answered Shirley's first-period goal less than two minutes later. After Buchbinder broke the tie and Curl extended the lead, UW's Annie Pankowski scored into an empty net from her own end of the ice in the final minute.
The Gophers got seven of their 18 third-period shots on two power plays. Campbell's jersey wasn't the only piece of equipment bearing some new marks — she took one of Potomak's five shots in the third period off her face mask.
"Honestly, it's kind of like, 'Oh, I should have caught that,'" Campbell said, joking. "It happens so fast that you can't really react. ... You're just happy at that point that you made the save."