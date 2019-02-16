DULUTH, Minn. — Kristen Campbell certainly wasn't the most taxed goaltender on the ice Saturday at AMSOIL Arena, but the junior played well when it mattered most.
Campbell did some of her best work early and senior Emily Clark scored her third goal of the weekend as the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team rolled to a 3-0 victory against Minnesota Duluth.
Junior Alexis Mauermann and senior Sam Cogan also scored goals for the Badgers, who swept the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series and the four-game season series against the Bulldogs (13-15-2, 9-11-1 WCHA).
With 54 standings points, UW (28-4, 18-4) will take a two-point cushion over second-place Minnesota into its final regular-season series next week against third-place Ohio State at LaBahn Arena. The Gophers finish at fourth-place Bemidji State.
Campbell recorded her seventh shutout of the season and finished with 24 saves — a light workload compared to Duluth's Maddie Rooney (49 saves). But Badgers coach Mark Johnson was impressed by the way the junior netminder set the tone.
"I talked about how they were going to push us the first seven or eight minutes and that's what they did," Johnson said. "Kristen was really good during that stretch and gave us a chance to get organized. After that we were pretty good."
Mauermann scored on a rebound 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the second period to open the scoring.
With 5:13 remaining in the second, Clark rocketed a shot past Rooney for her 12th goal of the season.
"It's nice to get your senior leadership on the scoresheet," Johnson said. "Clark missed a good chunk of the season due to injury but came up big this weekend. It's nice to see her rewarded. She's a good player that's done a lot for us. Looking forward to see what she has left in the tank."
Cogan scored her fourth goal in five games off a nice assist from Mikaela Gardner just 22 seconds in to the third period to help the Badgers extend their unbeaten streak against Bulldogs to 12 games (11-0-1).
"Duluth really pressured us at points in the first and second period and it helps to jump out to that two goal lead," Campbell said. "It really felt like we had momentum going into the third. We were really excited to be able to go finish it off."