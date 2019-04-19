The NCAA had enough bids from neutral sites to cover its men's hockey regionals for 2020 and 2021, which left the Kohl Center on the outside when venue announcements were made Friday.
The University of Wisconsin made a pitch to host a regional at the Kohl Center in 2021 or 2022; the NCAA hasn't yet announced sites for 2022.
The NCAA men's ice hockey committee gave the 2020 and 2021 West regionals to Loveland, Colorado, a first-time host. The Midwest regional will be in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for the third straight season in 2020, before it moves to Fargo, North Dakota in 2021.
East regionals are in Albany, New York, in 2020 and Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 2021. The Northeast regionals were awarded to Worcester, Massachusetts, for 2020 and Manchester, New Hampshire in 2021.
The Kohl Center last hosted a regional in 2008, before the NCAA committee's focus changed to sending the tournament's first- and second-round games to neutral sites and away from buildings that have large ice sheets.
At 97 feet wide, the Kohl Center sheet is closer to the Olympic standard of 100 feet than the NHL's 85 feet. The latter is more prevalent across North American hockey — and the preference for the NCAA committee.
The neutral-site issue may be a bigger consideration. Members of the NCAA committee have said that the majority of college hockey coaches and administrators want regionals to be free of teams playing on home ice.
Attendance and financial concerns — host sites have to include a financial guarantee to the NCAA of at least $150,000 for the regionals — have occasionally brought the potential for changes to the tournament structure into committee discussions, but the format has continued unaltered.
Big day for recruits
All four Badgers recruits who are playing in the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden scored on Friday, but Cole Caufield put on the biggest display.
Caufield scored four times and added two assists in the United States' 12-5 victory over Slovakia. He had a hat trick in Thursday's 6-1 win over Sweden.
Alex Turcotte also had a goal and three assists, and Owen Lindmark scored for the U.S.
Dylan Holloway scored a third-period goal in Canada's 7-4 victory over Switzerland.
Between the four players, all of whom have signed to join the Badgers in the fall, there were seven goals and five assists.
After two games, Caufield is two goals away from tying the U.S. record of nine goals in an Under-18 World Championship. That mark is held by Madison's Phil Kessel and Brett Sterling.
New recruiting timeline
The NCAA's Division I Council on Friday passed rule changes that will prevent college hockey teams from communicating with potential recruits until Jan. 1 of the player's sophomore year of high school.
The new rules, effective May 1, also prohibit coaches from making nonbinding scholarship offers before Aug. 1 of the player's junior year.
The changes are in response to a recruiting cycle that has moved younger and younger. For instance, 18 of 31 players who have committed to the Badgers for next season and beyond initially did so when they were 14 or 15.
"The college hockey community recognized recruiting has accelerated to a point that isn't healthy for prospects, our programs or the sport as a whole," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement. "Our underlying goal is to improve the recruiting landscape for prospects, families and coaches, and we believe these changes will make a significant impact."
One temporary impact that the Badgers will feel: Once the rules are in effect, Nick Pierre, who committed to the Badgers before the start of his ninth-grade year at Hill-Murray School in the Twin Cities last June, won't be allowed to have contact with UW coaches until Jan. 1.
Suter playing for U.S.
Former Badgers defenseman and Madison native Ryan Suter was among the first 17 players named to the U.S. roster for the World Championship, which starts May 10 in Kosice and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Coming off career-threatening fractures in right ankle bones suffered near the end of the 2017-18 season, Suter played in all 82 games in 2018-19 for the Minnesota Wild, which didn't make the NHL playoffs.
It was only the third time in 14 NHL seasons that Suter played every game.