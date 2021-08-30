Key takeaways from the Badgers' Big Ten men's hockey schedule

The start of the Big Ten Conference schedule takes the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to Michigan, expected to be one of the most talented teams outside of the NHL this season.
The end of the slate released Monday takes the Badgers to Minneapolis to face a Minnesota team on the rise and expected to challenge the Wolverines for the conference title that UW won last season.
That's a challenging frame to the Big Ten calendar for the Badgers, who go nine weeks in the middle of the season without having to play outside of Wisconsin.
Here are five more things to know about the Big Ten schedule and UW's slate as a whole:
Testing start
The Badgers were one of four Big Ten teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. They face the other three in consecutive weekends to start the conference season.
Series at Michigan (Oct. 29-30), at home against Minnesota (Nov. 5-6) and at Notre Dame (Nov. 12-13) will give an indication of where UW stands as it takes on a new identity in the wake of the departures of key players on the 2020-21 championship team.
And UW enters that three-week stretch after playing a nonconference series at defending NCAA runner-up St. Cloud State (Oct. 22-23). Among Big Ten schools, only Minnesota also has eight consecutive games against returning NCAA Tournament teams on its schedule.
A shorter break
The previous seven seasons have seen the Badgers take a long break between games in December and January — at least 27 days. The introduction of the Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (Dec. 28-29) cuts that to 17 days this season.
UW finishes the first half at home against Penn State (Dec. 10-11) and resumes Big Ten play against Ohio State (Jan. 7-8). Starting with a nonconference series against Clarkson after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26-27) and ending with games against Michigan State (Jan. 14-15), the Badgers have nine games either in Madison or Milwaukee in a nine-week stretch. One of them is an exhibition against the U.S. National Under-18 Team (Dec. 3).
COVID changes reversed
Last season's schedule was built in some unusual ways owing to a delayed start and a tie-in with independent Arizona State. Things are back to normal this fall — in the calendar, anyway.
UW started only six of its 14 regular-season series on a Friday last season. All 12 Badgers series against Big Ten teams this season are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. (After the game movement because of COVID-19 issues last season, however, the "dates subject to change" line on the schedule seems to be a valuable reminder.)
Arizona State agreed to play a schedule exclusively comprised of road games against Big Ten teams in 2020-21. There are no games planned between the Sun Devils and Big Ten schools this season. But expect to see Big Ten teams heading to Tempe in the future, especially once Arizona State opens its new arena in the 2022-23 season.
And the Big Ten tournament is back to being a three-week, multiple-location event instead of the three-day affair put in place last March. Coaches liked some parts of the Sunday-Monday-Tuesday 2021 tournament at Notre Dame but there wasn't enough support around the league to make that format the default.
Looking elsewhere
Here are three Big Ten series not involving the Badgers that'll be worth watching:
• Minnesota opens the league calendar by hosting Notre Dame on Oct. 29-30. The Fighting Irish are 4-0-1 in their last five regular-season games in Minneapolis.
• The second of two meetings between Michigan and Minnesota is Jan. 21-22 in Minneapolis. The Wolverines helped the Badgers win the Big Ten regular-season championship last season by splitting with the Gophers in Minneapolis on the final weekend.
• Michigan has to go to Notre Dame to finish the regular season Feb. 25-26. The teams traded series sweeps at the opponent's rink last season.
TV on hold
Game times and a TV schedule weren't part of the Big Ten's announcement Monday. The list of televised games usually isn't finalized until around the start of October.
Bally Sports Wisconsin is expected to air some Badgers games, but Big Ten Network and ESPN typically get the first choice from the league inventory.
Badgers men's hockey 2021-22 schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Friday, Oct. 8
|vs. Michigan Tech
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|vs. Michigan Tech
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 15
|vs. Army West Point
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 16
|vs. Army West Point
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 22
|at St. Cloud State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|at St. Cloud State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 29
|at Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|at Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 5
|vs. Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|vs. Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 12
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 13
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 19
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 26
|vs. Clarkson
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|vs. Clarkson
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Dec. 3
|vs. NTDP (ex)
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Dec. 10
|vs. Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Dec. 11
|vs. Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuesday, Dec. 28
|vs. Yale at Holiday Face-Off, Milwaukee
|7:30 p.m.
|TBA
|Wednesday, Dec. 29
|vs. Bowling Green/Providence at Holiday Face-Off, Milwaukee
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 7
|vs. Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 8
|vs. Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 14
|vs. Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 15
|vs. Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 21
|at Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 22
|at Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 28
|vs. Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|vs. Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 4
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 11
|vs. Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|vs. Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 25
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday-Sunday, March 4-6
|Big Ten quarterfinals
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, March 12
|Big Ten semifinals
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, March 19
|Big Ten championship
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday-Sunday, March 25-27
|NCAA regionals
|TBA
|TBA
|Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9
|NCAA Frozen Four, Boston
|TBA
|TBA