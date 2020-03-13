K'Andre Miller signs with New York Rangers after sophomore season with Badgers men's hockey team

After two seasons with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, defenseman K'Andre Miller is going to try his hand in the pros.

Miller signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers that starts next season, capfriendly.com reported on Friday.

The total value of the contract if he plays in the NHL, including signing bonuses, is $2.775 million. He can make another $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

He's the second player from the Badgers' 2019-20 team to leave college hockey with eligibility remaining. Center Alex Turcotte agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Kings and was going to play in the American Hockey League before the season was suspended due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

There's a potential path to the NHL for Miller with the Rangers, who used organizational depth as a reason to trade away left-handed defenseman Brady Skjei this season.