Junior season a 'roller coaster,' Wisconsin Badgers forward Sean Dhooghe admits

"At the end of the day, I think what everyone is looking at is the production from last year to this year," he said. "It's obviously something that needs to increase, but it's also not something that I solely base my play off of."

Dhooghe relies on his competitive nature to make himself a presence during games, and that has been readily on display lately.

The play last Saturday that earned him his first ejection in 96 collegiate games was "unfortunate," he said, but he disputed that it was worthy of rising to the level of a major penalty.

Near the end of a victory over Ohio State a week earlier, Dhooghe was hit with a double-minor for roughing after he entered into a fray in defense of teammate Dominick Mersch. He said any of his teammates would have done the same thing; he was just the first one there.

"Those are, in my opinion, just non-negotiables in a situation like that, sticking up for the guys around you," Dhooghe said. "Especially a guy like Merschy. It happened to him, and that guy wears his heart on his sleeve for every single one of us. It would be a blatant disrespect to not return the favor to someone like him."