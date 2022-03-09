Jim Polzin: Why Maddie Posick's impact on the UW women's hockey program goes beyond the box score

Everything you need to know about Maddie Posick’s devotion to the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey program can be summed up in a brilliant, three-sentence quote she delivered midway through her fifth season with the Badgers.

Posick was speaking with my colleague, Todd Milewski, in December after she was asked move from forward to defense because the Badgers were shorthanded in the back end due to injuries and illnesses. She’d never played defense at UW and yet she took the switch in stride.

“I want to help the team any way that I can and so if that means strapping on goalie pads, I don’t care,” Posick, who has since moved back to forward, told him. “I could literally be the water girl. I will do whatever it takes for this team to win.”

Posick is proof that a player can shine without being a star, can inspire without lighting up the stat sheet, can lead without logging a lot of minutes on the ice. The fifth-year senior will be doing everything she can to keep the Badgers’ season going Thursday when they open NCAA tournament play with a game against Clarkson in Boston.

“Anyone that knows Maddie, she’s there uplifting the team through everything,” UW senior forward Brette Pettet said. “Maddie is the hardest worker and just the best team player you can get.”

It hasn’t always been easy. Posick appeared in only 12 games as a sophomore in 2018-19 and that lack of playing time was a tough pill to swallow, even as the Badgers ended the season by winning a national title.

A life-changing experience came a few months later when she attended the Ultimate Training Camp, a high-intensity experience developed by Athletes in Action for college and professional athletes. That week in Minnesota strengthened Posick’s faith and completely changed her perspective.

“I had this new mentality,” she said. “How much I play doesn’t matter, really. It matters how you treat people, how you love on them and what kind of teammate you are.”

Posick has scored two goals this season, doubling her career total. That first one of her career was magical, though, because the man doing play-by-play on the Big Ten Network broadcast during UW's 7-0 win over Penn State on Oct. 4, 2019, was none other than her father.

Now Posick plays it between her legs and she’ll snap one up and scores! Maddie Posick! Her first goal as a Badger! Wisconsin leads 2-0!

All of this is still a big surreal to Brian Posick, the voice of the UW men’s hockey team. The sport he now loves wasn’t even on his radar the first 13-plus years of his life. It wasn’t until he was sitting with his family watching the “Miracle on Ice” as young teenager in 1980 that the interest started building and from there he began watching tape-delayed UW games on public television.

Posick arrived at UW-Stevens Point in 1984 with a plan of becoming a broadcaster. He began working at the campus radio station and wandered over to the ice rink one day to interview Mark Mazzoleni, the Pointers’ new hockey coach. Mazzoleni had a question for Posick: Does anybody in town broadcast the games?

The answer was no, but that conversation got the ball rolling and soon Posick was talking to his advisor about a student-led broadcast. Mazzoleni even told Posick he could ride the bus and stay with the team on the road.

The first game Posick ever called also happened to be the first hockey game he ever attended. He recalls doing a poor job and I asked him earlier this week if it’s one of those things that, nearly four decades later, is remembered for being worse than it actually was.

“Oh, no, it was terrible,” Posick said. “It was awful.”

But Posick kept learning and, by 1991, he’d landed a job at WIBA in Madison. He called UW women’s basketball games for years and took over the Badgers men’s hockey gig in 2002.

Everything you need to know about Brian Posick can be summed up by his actions on the final day of January. The UW women played at St. Thomas that Monday night and Maddie told her father he didn’t have to make the trip; he did anyway, driving four hours to the game in Saint Paul and, when it was over, four hours back to his home in Stoughton.

This really is a family affair for the Posicks. Brian and Lynn are in Boston this week to watch their daughter. Their oldest child, Ben, flew in from Colorado to surprise his sister for UW’s game against Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff in Minneapolis. The middle child, Hannah, will attend the Frozen Four next week on the Penn State campus if the Badgers advance that far.

“I can’t imagine what our lives would be without hockey,” Brian said. “It’s been great, it’s been awesome.”

Maddie Posick can’t imagine what her life would be had she not attended UW. She always told her parents playing for the Badgers was a goal, not a dream, and she accomplished it.

She remembers sitting in the Kohl Center stands as a little girl watching the UW men play, her father calling the game from the press box. Intermissions would be filled with youth teams getting to skate around on the ice and Maddie leaned over to tell her mom that she wanted to do that.

Maddie has a post-hockey plan, too: She’ll graduate with degrees in psychology, legal studies and history and a certificate in criminal justice. She plans to attend law school at some point with an eye on studying racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

When the UW men’s basketball team beat Purdue last week to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, Maddie Posick was among the students who stormed the court. Another great memory to add to the bank.

“I really did not waste my time here,” she said. “Maybe that’s why time went by so fast.”

