Jesper Peltonen's moment for the Wisconsin men's hockey team gets spoiled as Ohio State rallies to tie

"That's probably one of the better memories I have from here," Peltonen said.

His turn through the line of high fives at the bench was more full of head pats. Goaltender Cameron Rowe gave him a face full of his blocker hand at the end of the line.

The reaction was an indication of how beloved Peltonen is with the Badgers. He has been one of the players in the shadows over his four-year career but teammates and coaches have credited him for working to improve himself.

"Jesper is one of those warrior players that is somewhat under the radar as far as the value that he adds to our team besides just how he plays, just in the locker room and practice," UW coach Tony Granato said. "He's one of those guys you want on your team."

The good feelings didn't last long for UW. A bad Inamoto pass in the defensive zone on the next shift led to a Josh Ess pass being picked off. Ohio State's Cam Thiesing then fed Georgii Merkulov for a one-timer that made it 2-2.

The Buckeyes (15-6-1, 7-4-1-0 Big Ten) won the shootout 2-1 in four rounds to take the extra league point after rallying in the third period for a 5-3 victory on Saturday.