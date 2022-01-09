 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jesper Peltonen's moment for the Wisconsin men's hockey team gets spoiled as Ohio State rallies to tie
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

It was set up to be a remarkable moment for Jesper Peltonen and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the kind of occurrence that delivers a double scoop of positive vibes.

The defenseman hadn't scored in his Badgers career and with time running down Sunday in a tie game, he threw the puck at the net.

The details aren't going to matter years from now but the shot found its way to the back of the Kohl Center net to put UW ahead of No. 17 Ohio State with 5:34 remaining in regulation.

If things ended there, it would have been an unbelievable turn of events for Peltonen. Reality slapped back at the Badgers just 40 seconds later in the form of an Ohio State tying goal that led to a 2-2 draw.

That's a peek into the 2021-22 Badgers season as a whole. The excitement from the triumphs hasn't lasted long.

"There's always highs and lows in the game," Peltonen said. "I think we got back into it really fast after that goal against us but it just didn't go our way today."

Peltonen played in only 20 games over his first two seasons with UW and he had just seven appearances as a sophomore. He earned enough trust to become a regular member of the defensive corps in 2019 but a goal still didn't come.

Teammates had predicted over the last few seasons that a massive celebration was in the works when the first goal went in for Peltonen. Roman Ahcan told him before Sunday's game that he was feeling it was the day. Peltonen said he felt it too.

It became a reality thanks to his decision to deliver the puck to the net after collecting it along the right-wing boards near the blue line. His shot deflected off Ohio State's Gustaf Westlund and then maybe Badgers center Tarek Baker in front of the net.

How close was it to how he imagined his first goal being?

"Didn't really imagine," Peltonen said. "Just wanted one. It's been a long time coming so I'm glad I got it, got my monkey off my back."

A first collegiate goal is always something to be celebrated. When it comes four years and 71 games in, there's a little more appreciation.

"He does everything right," Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. "He comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face. You can see the reaction on the bench — everybody loved it. Everybody was happy for him."

Mathieu De St. Phalle quickly jumped into Peltonen's arms as the Badgers bench 50 feet away erupted. Anthony Kehrer, Baker and Carson Bantle were quick to follow.

"That's probably one of the better memories I have from here," Peltonen said.

His turn through the line of high fives at the bench was more full of head pats. Goaltender Cameron Rowe gave him a face full of his blocker hand at the end of the line.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

The reaction was an indication of how beloved Peltonen is with the Badgers. He has been one of the players in the shadows over his four-year career but teammates and coaches have credited him for working to improve himself.

"Jesper is one of those warrior players that is somewhat under the radar as far as the value that he adds to our team besides just how he plays, just in the locker room and practice," UW coach Tony Granato said. "He's one of those guys you want on your team."

The good feelings didn't last long for UW. A bad Inamoto pass in the defensive zone on the next shift led to a Josh Ess pass being picked off. Ohio State's Cam Thiesing then fed Georgii Merkulov for a one-timer that made it 2-2.

The Buckeyes (15-6-1, 7-4-1-0 Big Ten) won the shootout 2-1 in four rounds to take the extra league point after rallying in the third period for a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

The Badgers (6-13-3, 2-7-1-2) had the lead in the third period in both games but claimed only one out of six points from the series. They're in sixth place, one point out of last.

"I feel bad for our guys from the standpoint that, I thought considering the way the whole week went we played two really hard-fought games," said Granato, whose team had 16 players in quarantine for four days. "I don't know if cheated is the right word but you feel down that you didn't get more than just a tie out of one of the games."

