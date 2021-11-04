Jared Moe fulfilled a dream in playing for Minnesota. Now he'll try to stop his ex-teammates with the Badgers

Pro approach wins

There was a lot of interest in Moe last spring and UW got in contact with him later than some other schools. The first offseason days of the open transfer market drew comparisons to NHL free agency pursuits.

The approach by Granato and associate head coaches Mark Osiecki and Mark Strobel made positive impressions, Derrick Moe said. Jared Moe made an unofficial visit to UW during his junior year of high school — Granato's first year coaching the Badgers — but the staff wasn't ready to offer a scholarship then.

"They have a professional, almost like an NHL approach to things," Derrick Moe said. "They were on the ball. They were contacting him regularly. He even got a text from Tony on Easter Sunday, just wishing him the best and trying to line up a call to talk and get him over there."

Moe has a .924 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in six UW appearances, with a 1-0 shutout of Army on Oct. 15 his only victory.

His fit in the locker room has been important to Granato, who also said he can appreciate how unusual a week this has to be for Moe. Granato likened it to an NHL player facing his former teammates after a trade.