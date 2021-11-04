Jared Moe fulfilled a dream in playing for Minnesota. Now he'll try to stop his ex-teammates with the Badgers

Jared Moe's new red-and-white leg pads, glove and blocker arrived well before his University of Wisconsin-skinned mask earlier this year, leading to an unusual pairing for offseason workouts.
Moe's new teammates were shooting at a Badgers goaltender who was still wearing a Minnesota mask. How's that for a Border Battle?
"I got a lot of heat for that, even from the coaches," Moe said.
The criticism — some playful, some not — has been coming from all sides at Moe, whose transfer to the Badgers from the Gophers last spring introduced another piece of intrigue into a rivalry that fires back up on Friday.
Moe will play against his former teammates at the Kohl Center and stand at the opposite end of the ice from the goalie whose success and return for a fifth season led Moe to seek a new team.
But Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine also was one of Moe's most vocal defenders after the latter announced his transfer decision. LaFontaine had been in the same shoes after he played his first two years at Michigan, when the NCAA still required men's hockey players to sit out a year to transfer.
"I'll be the first guy to tell you: It's never easy to transfer," LaFontaine said last April after he won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in Division I men's hockey. "I think he's making a great decision for himself. I know it wasn't an easy one but I think he's going to go to a place where he's going to have the opportunity to soak up as many minutes as he wants."
LaFontaine wasn't having any of the vitriol being sent Moe's way after the April 6 transfer announcement.
"I was pretty disappointed in a lot of the fans and a lot of the social media accounts ripping him," LaFontaine said. "I had to bite my tongue a little bit to not reply to them because I don't think a lot of people understand how hard it is to enter that portal, to leave your friends behind, leave your girlfriend behind, leave the school that you committed to behind."
Moe, a Minnesota native who spent two seasons with the Gophers, said he wasn't overly concerned about negative reactions to his decision to transfer to his original team's rival.
Moves between the teams are exceedingly rare. Paul Lundeen played for the Gophers from 1979 to 1981 after skating for the Badgers in the 1977-78 season but he's only acknowledged as a letterwinner by UW.
Moe was expecting some blowback and tried to ignore it. But he was heartened by hearing what LaFontaine said.
"For him to stand up for me, it means a lot," Moe said. "It just shows the relationship that we had back when I was there."
Seeking playing time
It's LaFontaine, however, who also is the reason that Moe is dressing in the home locker room when the Badgers and the fifth-ranked Gophers play at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.
LaFontaine started all but two of Minnesota's 29 games in his senior season. He quickly confirmed afterward that he was planning to use his bonus year of eligibility to return to the Gophers.
Moe wanted more of a chance to play, and he already has started more games for the Badgers this season — four — than he did for the Gophers in 2020-21.
Badgers coach Tony Granato joked that Moe was the equivalent of a trade's player to be named later after the team lost recruit Sampo Ranta to Minnesota before the 2018-19 season.
UW wasn't sure it was going to be in the market for a transfer goaltender until just after last season ended and Robbie Beydoun decided not to use his extra year of eligibility. Then Moe decided to move on from Minnesota.
"It was a nice surprise for us," Granato said.
Moe said he consulted with family members and hockey mentors before deciding to change course and, his father said, walk away from a dream.
"It's difficult because he's like a lot of Twin Cities metro hockey players: He grew up wanting to be a Gopher," Derrick Moe said. "He was fortunate enough to be able to pursue it."
Pro approach wins
There was a lot of interest in Moe last spring and UW got in contact with him later than some other schools. The first offseason days of the open transfer market drew comparisons to NHL free agency pursuits.
The approach by Granato and associate head coaches Mark Osiecki and Mark Strobel made positive impressions, Derrick Moe said. Jared Moe made an unofficial visit to UW during his junior year of high school — Granato's first year coaching the Badgers — but the staff wasn't ready to offer a scholarship then.
"They have a professional, almost like an NHL approach to things," Derrick Moe said. "They were on the ball. They were contacting him regularly. He even got a text from Tony on Easter Sunday, just wishing him the best and trying to line up a call to talk and get him over there."
Moe has a .924 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in six UW appearances, with a 1-0 shutout of Army on Oct. 15 his only victory.
His fit in the locker room has been important to Granato, who also said he can appreciate how unusual a week this has to be for Moe. Granato likened it to an NHL player facing his former teammates after a trade.
"They are exciting for lots of reasons, obviously," Granato said. "Jared has got nothing but great things to say about their program and his time there. But he knew it was time for him to move on. And fortunately for us, we were really excited that he became available to us."
Moe said he has some extra motivation for his start Friday against his former team but is trying not to let it overcome him.
A goalie playing against former teammates brings up the question of whether there's more of an advantage to Moe having faced many of the Gophers' shooters in practice hundreds of times or to the Minnesota players who have seen Moe's tendencies in net. It might be a push.
"We both are very familiar with each other, me and all the guys there," Moe said. "I'm just excited to play against them. They're still all my good friends. There's no hard feelings. They're all good dudes there. It's not going to be the end of the world. They're happy for me that I came somewhere and got an opportunity and I'm happy to be here."