Jaedon Leslie's overtime goal for Ohio State ends Badgers men's hockey season in Big Ten quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ending was sudden and painful.
And, for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team, a little familiar.
Despite a major turnaround from suffering one of the largest losses in program history a night earlier, the season ended Saturday night with Ohio State’s 2-1 overtime victory at Value City Arena.
Jaedon Leslie’s goal 1 minute, 12 seconds into overtime, off a misplay by Badgers goaltender Jack Berry, made it three times in the past four years that the curtain came down on UW’s season in an extra session.
Berry, a senior, took the blame for calling off defenseman K’Andre Miller on a puck that was sliding his direction to the left of the net. The goalie tried to cover it but missed, and Ronnie Hein fed Leslie at the left side of the net for a putaway between Berry’s pads.
“I just totally missed on it,” Berry said.
It was an unfortunate last act of Berry’s college career, and it left him doubled over in the crease as the Buckeyes celebrated a sweep of the best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series.
“That’s the last way you wanted to see them score a goal,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “(Berry) had played so well.”
The Badgers had to shake off the 9-1 shellacking they absorbed in Friday’s Game 1, and they did so by staying right with the Buckeyes throughout Saturday’s game.
UW had three great chances to go ahead in the final six minutes of regulation.
Dylan Holloway, who scored a power-play goal in the second period, got the puck around Buckeyes goaltender Tommy Nappier but couldn’t tuck it into the net.
And Nappier robbed Alex Turcotte’s shot at a partially empty net, holding out his stick to knock away the freshman’s try from the left side with 5:05 remaining.
“I don’t think I could have placed it much better,” Turcotte said. “I put it top left, and he made a great save on me.”
Said Nappier: “I was taught from a young age to never give up on the play, no matter what. Just give it your all.”
Nappier made 29 saves, including one on an Owen Lindmark short-handed breakaway with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.
“Their season was on the line tonight and we knew they were going to empty the tanks and they gave us everything they had right to the end,” Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. “If it wasn’t for (Nappier’s) big save (on Turcotte) there, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking about a win.”
UW (14-20-2) finished with a losing record for the third straight season, something that had never happened before in the 57-year modern era. It did so with three first-round NHL draft picks and a presumed fourth in Holloway, who’s eligible for June’s draft.
The Badgers were No. 6 in the national rankings in October and re-energized by a surge over the final weeks of the season. But the season fell way short of high expectations.
Granato said the Badgers locker room was demoralized after Saturday’s result, which came on the heels of an eight-goal loss that tied for fourth-worst in the modern era.
“It’s the hardest time to have to walk in and talk to your team, after a loss like that when the season ends,” he said. “We came close, but it wasn’t quite enough.”
The Buckeyes (20-11-5) had their own major opportunity to take the lead late when UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky was sent to the penalty box for tripping Leslie with 3:14 remaining.
Berry made one save and got help from blocks by Ty Emberson and Roman Ahcan against a Buckeyes power play that went 7-for-16 in six games against UW this season.
That left it up to overtime, where the Badgers had lost six of their last seven playoff games. The last two were against Penn State to end the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.
UW and Ohio State traded power-play goals in the second period — Carson Meyer’s fifth score of the series for the Buckeyes and Holloway’s fifth goal in his last 10 games for the Badgers — after a scoreless first.
Granato told Berry to forget about what happened Friday, when he was removed from the game in the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Berry, who missed three weeks late in the season with a lower-body injury, was strong in the face of six Ohio State odd-man rushes and a Hein breakaway in the first two periods Saturday.
Berry, forward Max Zimmer and third-string goalie Johan Blomquist played their final games for the Badgers.
“We were battling for all the seniors,” Holloway said. “I thought (Berry) played great. It’s a hard position to put him in, right after a big injury. To come out and play the way he did tonight, it was unbelievable. He gave us a chance to win. It’s just sad to see.”
Wisconsin 0 1 0 0 — 1
Ohio State 0 1 0 1 — 2
First period penalties: Preston, OS, 10:08; Kalynuk, W, 11:25; Fidler, OS, 17:42.
Second period: OS — Meyer 17 (Laczynski, Preston), 8:07 (pp). W — Holloway 8 (Kalynuk, Pelton-Byce), 14:01 (pp). Penalties: Inamoto, W, 7:16; Westlund, OS, 12:57.
Third period penalty: Vorlicky, W, 16:46.
Overtime: OS — Leslie 4 (Hein, Westlund), 1:12.
Saves: W (Berry 10-10-7-0) 27; OS (Nappier 9-11-9-0) 29. Power plays: W 1-for-3; OS 1-for-3. Att. — 2,626.