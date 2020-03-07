Jaedon Leslie's overtime goal for Ohio State ends Badgers men's hockey season in Big Ten quarterfinals

The Badgers were No. 6 in the national rankings in October and re-energized by a surge over the final weeks of the season. But the season fell way short of high expectations.

Granato said the Badgers locker room was demoralized after Saturday’s result, which came on the heels of an eight-goal loss that tied for fourth-worst in the modern era.

“It’s the hardest time to have to walk in and talk to your team, after a loss like that when the season ends,” he said. “We came close, but it wasn’t quite enough.”

The Buckeyes (20-11-5) had their own major opportunity to take the lead late when UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky was sent to the penalty box for tripping Leslie with 3:14 remaining.

Berry made one save and got help from blocks by Ty Emberson and Roman Ahcan against a Buckeyes power play that went 7-for-16 in six games against UW this season.

That left it up to overtime, where the Badgers had lost six of their last seven playoff games. The last two were against Penn State to end the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.