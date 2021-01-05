Jack Gorniak's role with Badgers men's hockey team changes from narrow to 'unlimited'

The question now is whether he'll stick as a top-six forward with the team about to return to full strength. That will start to be answered when the 12th-ranked Badgers open 2021 with a series against No. 1 Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

When more ice time came to him, Gorniak wasn't interested in changing his game. Instead, he wanted to double down on his best traits — speed and intensity — and let the results play out.

"The key is just staying the player you know you are," Gorniak said. "What a lot of people do is sometimes they think about it too much and think we only have this number of players so I've got to change my game. I think it's just having an identity and sticking to that identity and playing the game you know best."

He scored his second goal of the season — equaling his 2019-20 total — in a Nov. 28 loss to Arizona State. On Dec. 4, he earned his first two power-play points by setting up a Brock Caufield go-ahead goal and scoring on a tip-in at the end of a pretty passing play.

The latter sealed a 3-1 victory at Ohio State that — after a subsequent series at Michigan State was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test — sent UW into the break at 5-5 overall and in second place in the Big Ten.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}