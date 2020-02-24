Jack Berry's 'sensational gesture' gives Senior Night start to Badgers men's hockey teammate

Berry, who suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Feb. 4 in what he called a "fluke accident," dressed for warmups Saturday and took part in the pregame Senior Night ceremony on the ice with Blomquist, Max Zimmer and their parents.

He then changed back into his suit and watched the game. He said Blomquist deserved the recognition for four years of being an "unbelievable teammate."

"There's nothing really like getting your name called in front of all of those fans in the Kohl Center," Berry said. "I've done it for four years, and I don't think he's ever done it before. To be able to see your name up there and everybody cheer for you, it's special. For him to do it on senior night, I thought it would mean more to me if he was able to do it."

Berry, who practiced Monday, said he hopes to be available to play in the next two weeks. The Badgers close the regular season with a Big Ten Conference series at No. 10 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. They'll be on the road for a best-of-three league playoff series March 6-8.

Out of their league

When the Badgers analyze what kept them out of contention for an at-large NCAA tournament bid, non-conference play won't be in the conversation.