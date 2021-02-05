Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Minnesota

No. 11 UW vs. No. 2 Minnesota

Badgers (11-7, 9-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Sophomore center Dylan Holloway, the Big Ten’s second star of the week, has 14 points over a collegiate-best six-game scoring streak but was held without a point in two games against Minnesota in January.

You should know: The Badgers have scored at least four goals in six straight games for the first time since they wrapped up the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title in the 1999-2000 season. The program single-season record is 14 consecutive games, accomplished in the 1981-82 and 1985-86 seasons. Including the end of the 1980-81 season, the multi-season mark is 17 games. ... Freshman Cameron Rowe was one of 35 named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top goalie. He’s expected to play Saturday after Robbie Beydoun starts Friday.