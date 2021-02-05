Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Minnesota

No. 11 UW vs. No. 2 Minnesota
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Anthony LaPanta and Ben Clymer on Friday, Charlie Beattie and Clymer on Saturday.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in), BTNPlus.com (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (11-7, 9-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 73-79-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Dylan Holloway, the Big Ten’s second star of the week, has 14 points over a collegiate-best six-game scoring streak but was held without a point in two games against Minnesota in January.
You should know: The Badgers have scored at least four goals in six straight games for the first time since they wrapped up the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title in the 1999-2000 season. The program single-season record is 14 consecutive games, accomplished in the 1981-82 and 1985-86 seasons. Including the end of the 1980-81 season, the multi-season mark is 17 games. ... Freshman Cameron Rowe was one of 35 named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top goalie. He’s expected to play Saturday after Robbie Beydoun starts Friday.
Golden Gophers (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten)
Coach: Bob Motzko, 49-33-11 in his third season at Minnesota, 325-225-60 in his 16th season overall.
Player to watch: Freshman defenseman Jackson LaCombe was the Big Ten’s third star of the week. He scored a short-handed goal in each of the Gophers’ victories at Ohio State and had two assists in the second game.
You should know: Blake McLaughlin and Sammy Walker were among the NCAA’s top scorers in January. McLaughlin, a junior left wing, tied UW’s Cole Caufield for the lead with 16 points. Walker, a junior center, tied Holloway and two others for second with 14. The Gophers played 10 games in January to UW’s eight. ... Since losing twice at home to Notre Dame on Jan. 15 and 16, the Gophers are 4-0 and outscored Arizona State and Ohio State by a combined 30-5.
— Todd D. Milewski
