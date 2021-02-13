Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Michigan

No. 7 UW vs. No. 8 Michigan

Badgers (13-7, 11-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Senior center Ty Pelton-Byce has six goals and six assists in a collegiate career-best nine-game scoring streak. He has at least one point in all but one of the 13 games he has played this season.

You should know: Sophomore forwards Dylan Holloway and Cole Caufield were the Big Ten's first and third stars of the week, respectively. Holloway had his most productive game for UW last Saturday at Minnesota with five points and is on an eight-game point streak. Caufield extended his point streak to 12 games and his goal-scoring run to seven. ... The 30 goals the Badgers have scored over their past six games is their largest output since the 2009-10 season. Before that, it also happened in 2005-06. Both seasons ended with UW in the Frozen Four.