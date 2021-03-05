Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Michigan State

No. 5 UW vs. Michigan State
When, where: 3 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan.
TV: Friday — None. Saturday — Big Ten Network, with Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch.
Web stream: Friday — BTNPlus.com (subscription). Saturday — FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 79-80-13 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior right wing Brock Caufield scored his seventh goal of the season against Michigan State on Jan. 29. He hasn't scored since but had two assists against Ohio State last Saturday.
You should know: The Badgers are 4-0-1 in their past five games and a victory or tie Friday would equal their longest unbeaten streak in the past eight seasons. UW had a six-game unbeaten run (3-0-3) in November and December 2018 and a six-game winning streak in December 2013. ... The Badgers have scored six goals or more five times for the third straight season. The most recent season with more was 2009-10 with 11.
Spartans (7-15-2, 5-14-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Danton Cole, 46-75-11 in his fourth season at Michigan State, 69-134-23 in his seventh season overall.
Player to watch: Senior right wing Mitchell Lewandowski has scored 11 of his 49 career goals against the Badgers. He leads the Spartans with six goals and 11 points this season.
You should know: The Spartans allowed 50 shots on goal in losing 6-0 to the Badgers at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 29, but they were tied 1-1 with UW in the third period the following day. The Badgers scored two goals on a five-minute power play to pull away and win 4-1. ... Michigan State has been outscored 15-3 on special teams over its past 20 games. It's 2-for-48 on the power play over that stretch and is 5-14-1.
— Todd D. Milewski
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.