Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Michigan State

Spartans (7-15-2, 5-14-1 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Senior right wing Mitchell Lewandowski has scored 11 of his 49 career goals against the Badgers. He leads the Spartans with six goals and 11 points this season.

You should know: The Spartans allowed 50 shots on goal in losing 6-0 to the Badgers at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 29, but they were tied 1-1 with UW in the third period the following day. The Badgers scored two goals on a five-minute power play to pull away and win 4-1. ... Michigan State has been outscored 15-3 on special teams over its past 20 games. It's 2-for-48 on the power play over that stretch and is 5-14-1.