 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Michigan State
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series at Michigan State

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers vs. Michigan State

Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun and defenseman Ty Emberson and Michigan State forward Adam Goodsir follow the puck in a Jan. 29 game at LaBahn Arena.

 PAUL CAPOBIANCO, UW ATHLETICS

No. 5 UW vs. Michigan State

When, where: 3 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan.

TV: Friday — None. Saturday — Big Ten Network, with Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch.

Web stream: Friday — BTNPlus.com (subscription). Saturday — FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in).

Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.

Badgers (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten)

Coach: Tony Granato, 79-80-13 in his fifth season at UW and overall.

Player to watch: Junior right wing Brock Caufield scored his seventh goal of the season against Michigan State on Jan. 29. He hasn't scored since but had two assists against Ohio State last Saturday.

You should know: The Badgers are 4-0-1 in their past five games and a victory or tie Friday would equal their longest unbeaten streak in the past eight seasons. UW had a six-game unbeaten run (3-0-3) in November and December 2018 and a six-game winning streak in December 2013. ... The Badgers have scored six goals or more five times for the third straight season. The most recent season with more was 2009-10 with 11.

Spartans (7-15-2, 5-14-1 Big Ten)

Coach: Danton Cole, 46-75-11 in his fourth season at Michigan State, 69-134-23 in his seventh season overall.

Player to watch: Senior right wing Mitchell Lewandowski has scored 11 of his 49 career goals against the Badgers. He leads the Spartans with six goals and 11 points this season.

You should know: The Spartans allowed 50 shots on goal in losing 6-0 to the Badgers at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 29, but they were tied 1-1 with UW in the third period the following day. The Badgers scored two goals on a five-minute power play to pull away and win 4-1. ... Michigan State has been outscored 15-3 on special teams over its past 20 games. It's 2-for-48 on the power play over that stretch and is 5-14-1.

— Todd D. Milewski

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics