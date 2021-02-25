Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series against Ohio State

No. 5 UW vs. Ohio State

Badgers (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten)

You should know: UW can finish first, second or third in the Big Ten standings based on results over the final two weeks of the season. It'll be the Badgers' first top-half placement in the standings since finishing second in 2017. ... The Badgers lost the lead twice last Saturday but also avoided a defeat when trailing at any point in the third period for the first time this season. A 5-5 tie made them 0-7-1 when they trail in the final period.