Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series against Ohio State

No. 5 UW vs. Ohio State
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in) and BTNPlus.com (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM on Friday, 1070 AM on Saturday, with Mike Heller and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 77-80-13 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach scored three goals in last week's series against Notre Dame. His 11 goals this season is a collegiate career high, one more than his freshman year total.
You should know: UW can finish first, second or third in the Big Ten standings based on results over the final two weeks of the season. It'll be the Badgers' first top-half placement in the standings since finishing second in 2017. ... The Badgers lost the lead twice last Saturday but also avoided a defeat when trailing at any point in the third period for the first time this season. A 5-5 tie made them 0-7-1 when they trail in the final period.
Buckeyes (6-15-1, 6-14 Big Ten)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 139-110-34 in his eighth season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Tate Singleton has scored five goals in 14 games during 2021 to lead the Buckeyes. He had only one goal in 10 games in the first two months of the season.
You should know: Ohio State, which finished in second place last season, is 3-9 in 2021 and can finish no better than sixth place in the seven-team Big Ten if the current schedule holds. The Buckeyes have been outscored 52-23 since the start of January, with four losses by five goals or more. For the season, they're 1-14-1 when allowing three goals or more. Opponents reached the three-goal mark only 12 times in 36 games last season.
— Todd D. Milewski