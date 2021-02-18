Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series against Notre Dame

No. 5 UW vs. Notre Dame

Badgers (14-8, 12-5-0-1 Big Ten)

You should know: With six games to play, the Badgers already have assured themselves of avoiding a losing record in Big Ten play for the first time in four seasons. They're one win away from matching their highest conference victory total since the Big Ten started in 2013-14. UW was 13-6-1 in a 20-game league schedule that first season, which also represents the most recent time it appeared in the NCAA tournament. ... The Badgers started this season in November by winning two games at Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish still hold a 7-6-1 advantage in the series between the teams since they entered the Big Ten for hockey in 2017.