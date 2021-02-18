Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey series against Notre Dame

No. 5 UW vs. Notre Dame
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus on Friday, Fox Sports Wisconsin on Saturday, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in) and BTNPlus.com (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Mike Heller and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (14-8, 12-5-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 76-80-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior left wing Roman Ahcan has five goals and 10 points and is plus-4 in seven outings since serving a one-game suspension Jan. 21.
You should know: With six games to play, the Badgers already have assured themselves of avoiding a losing record in Big Ten play for the first time in four seasons. They're one win away from matching their highest conference victory total since the Big Ten started in 2013-14. UW was 13-6-1 in a 20-game league schedule that first season, which also represents the most recent time it appeared in the NCAA tournament. ... The Badgers started this season in November by winning two games at Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish still hold a 7-6-1 advantage in the series between the teams since they entered the Big Ten for hockey in 2017.
Fighting Irish (10-11-1, 7-7-2-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 344-217-65 in his 16th season at Notre Dame, 526-269-90 in his 22nd season overall.
Player to watch: Junior right wing Alex Steeves was held without a point in a series for the first time last weekend when Notre Dame was shut out twice by Minnesota. He leads the team with 10 goals and 22 points.
You should know: Varied statistical splits between home and away games are common but usually not in the direction Notre Dame has experienced. It's 3-10-1 at home and 7-1 away, with the one road loss coming in overtime to Penn State. It's not just the record: The Fighting Irish are 6% on the power play at home and 35% on the road. They've allowed 12 power-play goals in 43 tries at home but have killed all 17 opportunities away from South Bend.
— Todd D. Milewski