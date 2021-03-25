Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey NCAA tournament game against Bemidji State

No. 4 UW vs. No. 14 Bemidji State
What: NCAA regional semifinal game.
When, where: Noon Friday, Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
TV: ESPN2, with John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen.
Web stream: WatchESPN.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (20-9-1)
Coach: Tony Granato, 82-81-13 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach has three goals and 11 assists in an eight-game point-scoring streak that's one longer than his previous collegiate best.
You should know: The Badgers are the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport regional and the fourth seed overall. The winner of the two games in Bridgeport — UMass plays Lake Superior State in the second semifinal Friday — faces the survivor of the Fargo regional, led by North Dakota, in the Frozen Four semifinals. UW has been the No. 1 seed in a regional three times previously since the NCAA tournament format with four regionals of four teams started in 2003. It advanced to the Frozen Four in 2006 and 2010 but lost to North Dakota in the first round in 2014. ... It has been 54 years since UW played its only game in Connecticut, an 8-1 victory over UConn in Storrs on Jan. 3, 1967.
Beavers (15-9-3)
Coach: Tom Serratore, 334-306-92 in his 20th season at Bemidji State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior goaltender Zach Driscoll has faced the third-most shots in the country (772) and his team is one of only three in the tournament that has been outshot this season.
You should know: Bemidji State counters UW's top-ranked power play (31.5%) with the nation's best penalty kill. Its 93.3% ranks second in NCAA history behind Yale's 94.4% in 2016. The Beavers have allowed a power-play goal in only four of 27 games this season and are 1-3 in them. They've killed their last 18 penalties over five-plus games. ... The Beavers haven't faced the Badgers since the 2012-13 season, UW's last in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. ... Bemidji State is the only one of 16 teams in the NCAA tournament field that doesn't have at least one NHL draft pick on its roster.
— Todd D. Milewski
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.