Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal against Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal against Penn State

Badgers vs. Penn State

Badgers' Brock Caufield scores against Penn State's Oskar Autio in the third period of a Nov. 23, 2020, game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

No. 5 UW vs. Penn State

When, where: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana.

TV: Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly, Fred Pletsch and Michelle McMahon.

Web stream: FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in).

Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.

Badgers (19-8-1)

Coach: Tony Granato, 81-80-13 in his fifth season at UW and overall.

Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Cole Caufield was the Big Ten's first star for the second consecutive week after he scored three times at Michigan State. He finished the regular season with 25 goals.

You should know: The Badgers enter the postseason with a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1), their longest in eight seasons. They've outscored opponents 27-11 in the seven games. ... UW is 13-1 in conference playoffs as the top seed. It won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship in 1977 (6-0) and 1990 (4-0). The Badgers won their first three games in 2000 but lost to North Dakota in the WCHA final in Minneapolis. ... UW is 2-4 against Penn State in the Big Ten playoffs. It ended the Nittany Lions' season in 2014 but had the favor returned in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Nittany Lions (10-11)

Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 155-131-23 in his ninth season at Penn State, 328-329-60 in his 21st season overall.

Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Conor McMenamin scored twice in Sunday's 6-3 victory against Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. He scored two of his four regular-season goals against the Badgers.

You should know: The Nittany Lions lost twice at Notre Dame to close the regular season and fell behind 2-0 in the first three minutes Sunday before storming back with five consecutive goals. ... Penn State didn't play between Jan. 29 and March 5, first because of Michigan's COVID-19 pause and then because of its own issues with positive tests. ... UW outscored the Nittany Lions 17-7 in winning the first three games between the teams this season but Penn State outlasted the Badgers to win 5-4 on Jan. 22.

— Todd D. Milewski

