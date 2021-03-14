Items to know and players to watch for the Badgers men's hockey Big Ten semifinal against Penn State

No. 5 UW vs. Penn State

Badgers (19-8-1)

Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Cole Caufield was the Big Ten's first star for the second consecutive week after he scored three times at Michigan State. He finished the regular season with 25 goals.

You should know: The Badgers enter the postseason with a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1), their longest in eight seasons. They've outscored opponents 27-11 in the seven games. ... UW is 13-1 in conference playoffs as the top seed. It won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship in 1977 (6-0) and 1990 (4-0). The Badgers won their first three games in 2000 but lost to North Dakota in the WCHA final in Minneapolis. ... UW is 2-4 against Penn State in the Big Ten playoffs. It ended the Nittany Lions' season in 2014 but had the favor returned in 2016, 2017 and 2019.