Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES INTO TONIGHT DUE BLOWING SNOW... .LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF TONIGHT, PRODUCING AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF DRY, FLUFFY SNOW. MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL BRIEFLY OCCUR AT TIMES. GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS WILL ALSO CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY IN SOUTHERN AND WESTERN AREAS, ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM LONE ROCK TO MILWAUKEE. THE AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CAUSE REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT. SOME ROADS IN OPEN, RURAL AREAS WILL BECOME DRIFTED OVER. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW THROUGH TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES THROUGH TONIGHT. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES TONIGHT AS NORTHWEST WINDS GUST TO 30 TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TONIGHT DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITIES FROM BLOWING SNOW AND CONTINUED SNOW COVERED ROADS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&