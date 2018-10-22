When Ryan Suter heard the word “miracle,” it caused him to double-take.
In another context with Suter’s family, miracle has ties to the achievement of the gold medal-winning 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, on which his dad, Bob, was a defenseman.
But in the confines of the Green Bay office of Dr. Robert Anderson this summer, it applied to the healing of two bones in Suter’s right ankle and what by all appearances has been a best-case-scenario outcome from a scary injury.
Doctors told the Madison native the fractures in his fibula and talus, suffered March 31 when his foot went awkwardly into the boards in the Minnesota Wild’s game at Dallas, might be serious enough to end his playing career. Some refused to do the surgery that stabilized his ankle, he said.
So the follow-up proclamation from Anderson during this summer’s rehab — the renowned foot and ankle surgeon called the healing a miracle, according to Suter — was a major positive.
At that point, the former University of Wisconsin defenseman didn’t want to hear any more of the talk that he might not be back for training camp or the start of the 2018-19 season.
And he really didn’t want to have anyone change the expectations of him.
“I think when I start doing that, start making excuses, then my career’s over,” Suter said. “I expect to be as good or better than I was last year. Mindset wise, people were telling me, don’t expect to be back for training camp. And I’m thinking, you know what? Screw you, man. I have to be. I don’t have a choice.”
Thirteen former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players started the 2018-19 season on the roster of an NHL team. Here they are with the s…
Fifteen years after the first-round draft pick’s only season with the Badgers, Suter is one of at least 11 former UW players who are expected to start the season in the NHL. Last season, there were 13 UW alumni who had at least a taste of life at the top level.
And as Suter prepared for a season in which he’s set to become the fifth former Badgers player to skate in 1,000 NHL regular-season contests — he starts the season nine games shy of the milestone — it was with the doubters fueling him.
Not that there weren’t some questions in his mind. When the calendar flipped to August and Suter hadn’t yet been skating to any great extent, thoughts crept in that his return wasn’t going to happen as quickly as he had envisioned.
But he worked his way back to skating shifts in pickup games later in August, dealing with the soreness in his right skate that he knows he’ll have to manage as the season goes on.
Even those small steps were a long way from where he was at the end of March.
Flipping through pictures of X-rays on his phone, Suter casually described the options he faced in surgery. One involved more screws to secure all of the loose pieces of bone.
He ended up with less hardware, with a screw in the back of his ankle and other breaks being allowed to heal on their own.
The rehab that followed on his ankle coincided with rehab Suter was having done at Capitol Ice Arena, the Middleton facility his dad helped build and that now serves as home for the Madison Capitols United States Hockey League team that Suter owns.
Cap Ice got new suites on the mezzanine level, a beer garden in unused space above one of the goals, a new locker room for the Capitols and all new seating to replace sets of wooden bleachers. The rink was narrowed to the NHL standard of 85 feet to allow for more rows.
Suter said he was spending $2 million on the upgrades, with more improvements eyed for the future to help bring the facility up to USHL requirements and provide more locker rooms for youth teams.
The setup is still fairly basic, but Suter said he thinks it’ll be a great atmosphere if the Capitols can play in front of 2,000 fans right on top of the action.
Suter won’t be around to see much of it, however. Training camp started in September and the Wild’s regular season began Oct. 4.
There’s a good chance he won’t be home for long stretches during the season for years. Suter has seven seasons left on the 13-year, $98 million contract he signed with Minnesota in 2012 and he intends to reach the end of it in 2025 at age 40.
“The way I feel out there, honestly — I mean, I shouldn’t say this, but I’m going to play past this contract,” Suter said. “I feel I can, if they want me.”