In return for senior season, Linus Weissbach takes on a new power-play role for the Badgers

"I've never really played behind the play, looking up the ice like that," Weissbach said. "I've felt in the few practices we've had doing the power play that you see everything ahead of you and you can make a play off that. So if there's a play to make, I'll make it."

After scoring 26 points as a freshman and 25 in an injury-slowed a sophomore season, Weissbach was on pace for a bigger junior campaign last year. Through 15 games, he had 16 points as a part of one of the top two lines.

But he recorded only six points over his last 20 contests, a stretch during which he fell to the fourth line.

"He handled it like you want kids to — to understand and to not be happy about it but also be in a position where, well, there's a reason here that I'm on this side and I'm going to make sure that I'm never on it again," Granato said.

Weissbach said he feels faster and stronger at the start of this season than he has before. It's a big few months not only for Weissbach with the Badgers but for his pro future.

The left wing, a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2017, made a smart decision to return to North America to play this season in terms of his post-UW career, Granato said.