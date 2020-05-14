In Madison for the offseason, Badgers men's hockey captain Wyatt Kalynuk does what comes naturally: golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saying that Wyatt Kalynuk is stuck in Madison is an overly dramatic description of the situation, but the University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain hasn't been in a hurry to go home to Manitoba.

When the rest of the UW-Madison spring semester shifted to online learning after spring break in March because of COVID-19, Kalynuk had just returned from a trip and didn't want to risk passing along an illness to the rest of his family.

Now, the border between the U.S. and Canada is closed to nonessential travel. Kalynuk could get home to Virden, Manitoba — about 180 miles west of Winnipeg — but isn't sure he'd be able to get back to the U.S.

So he's hanging around his Madison apartment, getting in a lot of golf — a lot of golf — and, like everyone else, waiting to see what happens next.

"It just made more sense for me to stay down here," Kalynuk said. "It's been lonely for a little bit. The first month, I think, was the worst part of it. Now it's warming up and Sean's back here now, and it's a lot better."

Kalynuk, Sean Dhooghe and Madison native Mick Messner are the only members of the 2019-20 Badgers team still living near campus, Kalynuk said, so they've become a bubble along with Messner's family.