In final regular-season weekend, Cole Caufield motivated to join exclusive Badgers men's hockey group

"To play in the NHL, you've got to play in all the zones," he said. "Otherwise, somebody's going to take your spot."

Caufield's intensity has been an obstacle when things aren't going to plan — not an unusual occurrence for a young player who's been ticketed for NHL stardom.

"He can get hard on himself because he's so talented," said Badgers junior Ty Pelton-Byce, who has centered a line with Caufield for the last seven games. "He holds himself to a high standard. So I just try to remind him that we're out here having fun."

It looks like fun when Caufield spends part of the pregame warmup flipping pucks in the air and catching them on his stick blade, among other tricks that might get used at some point in his career.

One day, it'll be a business for him, and some in Montreal are already counting the number of games he could play for the Canadiens this season if he chooses to sign once the Badgers are done.

Caufield didn't give any indication that his mind is made up on whether he'll sign or return for a second season with UW.

"That's a huge decision to make in the upcoming weeks," he said. "For right now, I want to play here as long as I can. I want to make a run here with the guys. When that time comes, I guess that'll be the time to make the decision. I'm not making it now. I'm not worried about it."

