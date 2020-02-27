In final regular-season weekend, Cole Caufield motivated to join exclusive Badgers men's hockey group

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It might look like Cole Caufield's trying to show off when he skates through the offensive zone, tapping the puck in the air three or four times on the blade of his outstretched stick before it falls to the ice.
The way the University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshman right wing tells it, however, the brief show of handiwork is more innocuous.
"Usually, it's my fault for not catching the pass," he said.
That was the case last Saturday when he couldn't initially control K'Andre Miller's long outlet from the defensive zone along the left-wing boards.
The puck popped into the air and Caufield figured a little juggling past a defender was his best option. Fifteen seconds later — after he made two passes and one puck recovery — he was celebrating his 19th goal of the season.
The statistic may not be as glittering as it was in the last two years, but Caufield has lived up to his goal-scoring reputation in his first college season. He's had to occasionally get creative to do it.
"That stuff, I think, is going to evolve into the game sometime," Caufield said. "There's top guys in the league that are trying to find ways to be creative and think one step ahead and beat guys. Whatever I can do now to grow my skills, I'll do."
Caufield enters the final games of the regular season at No. 10 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday with a chance to join one of the most exclusive groups in Badgers hockey history.
He's in a three-way tie for third in Big Ten Conference scoring with 22 points, one behind leaders Alex Limoges and Nate Sucese of Penn State, who are idle on the final weekend.
Only Mike Eaves and Mark Johnson — the top two point-scorers in program history — won a league scoring race in UW's first 50 years of conference affiliation. They shared the Western Collegiate Hockey Association crown in 1977-78.
"That stuff doesn't happen often," Caufield said. "It is in the back of my head as something that I do want. Obviously, I put myself in a situation to win it. There's a lot of great players in this conference that I'm just happy to be up there."
Before the season is over, Caufield could become the first Badgers freshman with 20 goals since Dany Heatley scored 28 in 1999-2000. And with a nine-point lead, he's on pace to be the first rookie to lead UW in scoring since Kyle Turris in 2007-08, and only the fifth ever.
None of it was unexpected from the first-round pick of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, who has largely backed up the high-scoring pedigree he carried to UW.
In an interesting twist, some of his rookie-year achievements will depend on how he finishes the regular season at Ohio State, a team to which he and his brother Brock, a Badgers sophomore forward, once were committed.
Brock Caufield made a non-binding oral pledge in 2014 and Cole Caufield followed during his freshman year at Stevens Point Area Senior High in 2015.
"With Brock going there, I thought it was a cool opportunity to play with your brother," Cole Caufield said. "Ohio State's a great school. Nothing against them. I think I just made that decision a little bit too early."
Cole Caufield was picked for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program when he was 16, and he scored a team-record 126 goals over his two seasons there. During his under-17 season, he decommitted from Ohio State and accepted an offer from the Badgers.
His first college season has been fruitful in some ways — he leads NCAA freshmen in goals — but frustrating in others. The Badgers will finish last in the Big Ten, and Caufield has seven goals in the second half — as many as he scored in his first six games.
Good scoring chances have been tougher to come by. In two games against Penn State two weeks ago, Caufield attempted only one shot; his season average to that point was close to eight per series.
His defensive play has shown that it needs work, although coach Tony Granato said Caufield's commitment to being engaged is improving. Goal-scorers aren't judged primarily on their play at the other end of the ice, but Caufield knows it's part of the expectation.
"To play in the NHL, you've got to play in all the zones," he said. "Otherwise, somebody's going to take your spot."
Caufield's intensity has been an obstacle when things aren't going to plan — not an unusual occurrence for a young player who's been ticketed for NHL stardom.
"He can get hard on himself because he's so talented," said Badgers junior Ty Pelton-Byce, who has centered a line with Caufield for the last seven games. "He holds himself to a high standard. So I just try to remind him that we're out here having fun."
It looks like fun when Caufield spends part of the pregame warmup flipping pucks in the air and catching them on his stick blade, among other tricks that might get used at some point in his career.
One day, it'll be a business for him, and some in Montreal are already counting the number of games he could play for the Canadiens this season if he chooses to sign once the Badgers are done.
Caufield didn't give any indication that his mind is made up on whether he'll sign or return for a second season with UW.
"That's a huge decision to make in the upcoming weeks," he said. "For right now, I want to play here as long as I can. I want to make a run here with the guys. When that time comes, I guess that'll be the time to make the decision. I'm not making it now. I'm not worried about it."