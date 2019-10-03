As good as it felt to members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to win the NCAA championship last season, they know there's an even better sensation out there for them.
"I remember someone saying the only thing better than winning one," senior goaltender Kristen Campbell said, "is winning two."
The culmination of that chase is 5½ months away but Badgers players said the fire is burning for a repeat just as hotly as it was to win last season's national championship, the team's first in eight years.
Members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team received their 2019 NCAA championship rings before the start of the 2019-20 season.
They'll have another celebration of the 2019 crown Friday night when top-ranked UW unfurls the banner from the LaBahn Arena rafters before its non-conference game against Penn State. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.
Badgers coach Mark Johnson loathes diversions for his players in the minutes before a game. Adding a new banner for the first time since LaBahn opened in 2012 is an exception.
As distractions go, this is "a major one you have to get over," he said. "For our younger players, it's the first time stepping on LaBahn. I'm sure we'll have a big crowd and there'll be a lot of energy and excitement in the building. But the players that were on the team last year can certainly enjoy that festivity."
Six players scored for the top-ranked Badgers in a 6-2 victory that improved their record against the Lions to 17-0.
In the early stages of building for another run at a title, the Badgers (2-0) are expecting a jolt of energy for the start of their first series against the Nittany Lions (0-0-2).
"I think the emotion's going to be there, definitely, on the ice," senior forward Alexis Mauermann said. "The hard part is we have to play a game right after all the excitement. But I think the energy and the atmosphere, it doesn't happen very often so it should be pretty exciting for all of us."
Friday is the home fans' first look at a Badgers team that is built on a similar foundation as last year's group but has added some new touches.
Campbell is back to anchor the defensive zone, where two freshman defensemen are getting put into the rotation.
Without last season's leading scorer, Annie Pankowski, and three other graduated forwards, UW has new combinations anchored around returners Abby Roque, Britta Curl and Sophie Shirley.
The addition of 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Daryl Watts, a transfer from Boston College, adds to the top end of the Badgers' offensive depth chart. She scored in each of UW's two victories at Lindenwood last weekend, giving her 66 goals in 79 collegiate games.
Until the successful finish, last season wasn't wildly different than the preceding campaigns that ended at the Frozen Four. It was a long build-up to a point where UW needed to be playing at its best in March.
But returning players said the experience of being victorious in the final game of the season has changed how they view the season as a whole.
"I think failure is definitely one thing that motivates people, but I've noticed it a lot in our locker room and in the weight room this summer how much success has motivated us," Curl said. "Just seeing our work pay off in the past couple years, it's really rewarding and we want to do it again."
A familiar set of opponents will stand in the way. Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches predicted the Badgers and No. 2 Minnesota to contend for the regular-season title. No. 3 Clarkson, the 2017 and 2018 NCAA champion, stands to be in the national mix again.
Each has its own motivation. With UW, it's to give itself another offseason as enjoyable as the last one was and to fight off teams that can make their season by knocking them off.
"Every season, your goal is you want to be the last one standing," Campbell said. "I think now, having experienced it, the fire to do it again is even stronger."