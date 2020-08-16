In dramatic fashion, Joe Pavelski nets 5th NHL playoff hat trick by a former Badgers men's hockey player

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dallas Stars were seconds away from falling into a 3-1 playoff series deficit Sunday before Joe Pavelski struck.

Pavelski, already the NHL playoff goal-scoring leader among former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players, recorded a hat trick with his third goal of the game with 11.9 seconds left Sunday. It tied Game 4 of the Stars' Western Conference first-round series at 4-4, then John Klingberg scored 16:05 into overtime to let Dallas tie the series.

"It's right up there," Pavelski said in ranking the game among his playoff performances. "Obviously, this was probably the biggest game in my Stars career so far. It's a pivotal game; to tie it up 2-2 was important."

The Plover native, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2006, is the fifth former UW player to score a hat trick in an NHL playoff game. He joined:

Mark Johnson, four goals for New Jersey against Washington on April 22, 1988.

Tony Granato, three goals for Los Angeles against Calgary on April 10, 1990.

Gary Suter, three goals for Chicago against Toronto on April 24, 1994.

Rene Bourque, three goals for Montreal against the New York Rangers on May 27, 2014.