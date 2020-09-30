In COVID-19 era, keeping hockey gear, locker room sanitized a matter of heightened urgency

"I was thinking, hey, I'm going to have to be here three, four, five hours after the guys trying to get all this sanitation done," he said. "And now it's saved me some of that time of having to be there after the guys leave to try to clean all these surfaces."

There's enough to manage inside the Badgers locker room but the challenges move to a different plane once the team leaves. The biggest set of questions LaPoint has involves how the group will travel for games.

In chatting with other equipment managers around the Big Ten and their counterparts in pro sports, LaPoint said he has learned some alterations being used during the pandemic that could be passed along to NCAA hockey.

A baseball team that needed two buses to get from the airport to the hotel before COVID-19 now is using five to allow for the proper distancing. Maybe, LaPoint theorized, the Badgers will have to spread the team over two buses instead of one for trips.

Packing for the road might include more sanitizing equipment in addition to extra sticks, tape and the normal assortment of tools.