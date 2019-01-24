Maddie Rolfes was an immature 18-year-old when she joined the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team five seasons ago, and it showed on the ice.
Just ask her.
“I didn’t really have the confidence,” Rolfes said. “I was here to mess around.”
For some, the college years present challenges that make you grow up. Rolfes counts herself in that category, with months of uncertainty about her future serving as a healthy shove into the real world.
Today, with her redshirt senior season with the Badgers in its second half, Rolfes sees herself in a much different light.
“I just feel like I’ve grown into an adult while I’m here, which I never thought I would see,” she said. “I just feel more calm and confident and composed on the ice.”
There was a time she wanted to be a flashy defenseman, trying to emulate Courtney Burke, a team leader in Rolfes’ first two seasons at UW. Along the way, she has settled into a role as a dependable player in the Badgers’ zone who occasionally scores a pretty consequential goal.
“I know I’m a rock on the penalty kill and 1-on-1s,” Rolfes said. “That’s my strength, and I’ve just become really comfortable with that.”
At the same time, she’s creeping up on a UW record. As the top-ranked Badgers host St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena, Rolfes is plus-128 for her career, the second-best plus-minus rating for a Badgers defenseman.
At her current rate, she’ll sail past Jenny Ryan (plus-131, 2013-17) as the program’s most-decorated defenseman in the full-ice metric.
While that stat is partly representative of Rolfes skating with some gifted offensive players, it also describes how good she is at helping to keep the puck out of the Badgers’ net.
She has been on the ice for only two opponent even-strength and one short-handed goal in 24 games this season.
“I know if I make a dumb play, I can trust her to take a 2-on-1 or the 3-on-1 that I caused her,” said Mikaela Gardner, a senior who has been Rolfes’ defensive partner for the last three years. “It’s really awesome to see her grow and step out of the shadows and prove to everybody that she’s worth noticing.”
Rolfes scored her second goal of the season last Friday at Minnesota, a shot from the boards that ended up deciding the game in a 2-1 victory.
It wasn’t the first time she recorded an important goal in an important game. She had the only tally in a victory over the Golden Gophers last season on a shot that took two deflections on its way into the net.
Rolfes broke into a smile in reflecting on those two of her 10 collegiate goals in 144 career games.
“The only time those go in for me is against the Gophers,” she said.
Rolfes is in her fifth season with the Badgers because her sophomore campaign in 2015-16 was cut short after 10 games because of a concussion, qualifying her for a medical redshirt.
But an extra year — or even a continued playing career — was no given at that point as Rolfes faced the effects of the head injury by spending time away from the team in her darkened apartment.
The prognosis wasn’t favorable until Madison native and Minnesota and USA Hockey star Amanda Kessel referred Rolfes to a Pittsburgh specialist. Kessel also had her career sidetracked by concussions.
“That was our last resort because I think I saw three or four doctors who were like, ‘You can’t play anymore. One more hit and you’re (risking) permanent brain damage,’” Rolfes said. “It was really scary stuff.”
Assuaged by the specialist’s optimism, however, Rolfes got herself back in playing shape over the summer of 2016 with coaxing by UW strength and conditioning coach Jim Snider.
Even when she was physically ready for her junior year, being ready to mentally commit to doing what was asked of her as a defenseman wasn’t there.
“In the back of my head, ... I could hear all those doctors being like, ‘One more hit and you’re done,’” Rolfes said. “Which kind of scared me a little bit, so it took a while for the confidence to get back up to go into corners and go into battles 100 percent.”
That part of her game was back to normal by the end of the 2016-17 season, UW associate head coach Dan Koch said, and hasn’t subsided since.
“She’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Koch said. “I’ve watched a lot of film the last few weekends of ourselves, and she’s been one of our top (defensemen) in the defensive zone. She does a great job of defending 1-on-1 and being that quarterback back there and making good reads.”
Rolfes is one of two players from Iowa in major college women’s hockey; Cornell’s Athena Song, a former Madison Capitols youth program player, is the other. A West Des Moines native, Rolfes started in figure skating before joining a boys hockey team when she was 10 because there were no girls teams near her.
She got to know Koch when she played against his son at age 12. Koch then became her coach for a year at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota before he returned to the UW staff.
“I knew I was going to recruit her then,” Koch said.
Now he works with Rolfes and the Badgers defensemen.
“She would probably agree that she’s always her worst critic,” Koch said. “So once she is feeling comfortable, then she just plays really solid in all areas of the ice.”
Rolfes gives the impression that she’s comfortable with everything right now. She has plans for after her college career ends, and they don’t immediately involve hockey.
Rolfes wants to backpack through Europe and spend time skiing in Utah before making the next move into adulthood.
Her time at UW was the first big step.
“I have matured probably 30 years,” Rolfes said, “even though I’m 22.”